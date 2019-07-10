5 fun things to do in the Lehigh Valley this summer 

If you want to get out of the city for a weekend or plan a day trip, the Lehigh Valley is a perfect destination for foodies, music lovers and outdoor adventurers. The region has some exciting (and delicious) festivals coming up in addition to beautiful hiking spots and a classic drive-in cinema experience. Here are five fun things to do in the Lehigh Valley this summer.

Blueberry Festival

Come hungry and ready to eat some berries during the Blueberry Festival at the historic Burnside Plantation. Buy pies and ice cream to enjoy during the event, or stock up on delicious jams and sauces. Other festival activities include cooking contests, a blueberry pie eating contest and beer tastings.

July 20 & 21, Burnside Plantation, 1461 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA, $10-$42 historicbethlehem.org

Musikfest

One of the biggest music events in the Northeast is coming up next month. Get ready for more than 10 days of live music, food and fun during Musikfest in Bethlehem. Headliners include The Chainsmokers on Aug. 2, Weezer on Aug. 5 and Incubus on Aug. 7. The festival’s multiple stages will feature other local bands and entertainment. In addition to music, this is a great opportunity to sample some of the area’s best food and beer. Returning favorites include “fork free chicken and waffles” from Chick n’ Cone and ice cream from Bethlehem Dairy.

Aug. 1-11, ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA, $79-$99, musikfest.org

Dutch Springs Aqua Park

You might think you know what to expect from a water park, but Dutch Springs Aqua Park takes it to the next level. With attractions floating on an actual lake in a former quarry, Dutch Springs combines theme park fun with a true outdoor experience. Try the giant floating obstacle course, jump on a trampoline and water slide on the lake. The park also has a lakeside rock-climbing wall and ropes course. If you want to have a more chill day on the water, you can rent kayaks or paddle boats. The park's summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

4733 Hanoverville Rd, Bethlehem, PA, $25-$34, dutchsprings.com

Shankweiler's Drive-in Theatre

Movie buffs, history lovers and families will love visiting the oldest drive-in movie theatre in America. Catch a double feature of new releases at the charming outdoor cinema with a fun vintage vibe. The drive-in has screenings seven days per week through August. Starting this Friday, catch “Toy Story 4” every night at 9 p.m. , followed by “Spiderman: Far From Home” at 11:25 p.m.

4540 Shankweiler Rd, Orefield, PA, $10, shankweilers.com

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary

Escape the city for a scenic hike at a wild bird sanctuary right on the Appalachian flyway. There are eight miles of rocky trails good for more experienced hikers, or a shorter walk near the visitor’s center for kids and less experienced hikers. The trails have a series of scenic lookout points for you to take in the natural beauty and try to spot raptors in their natural habitat.

1700 Hawk Mountain Rd, Kempton, PA, hawkmountain.org