5 fun things to do this week Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Looking for fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

Howl-O-Ween

Celebrate Halloween with your best fido friend at Seger Dog Park. This party will feature a dog costume contest with a competitive twist. Both dogs and humans must be dressed up in order to enter the contest. Compete to win prizes from Doggie Style Pets as well as get all the compliments for your matching outfits. Categories include best overall costume, best homemade costume and funniest costume. Gather a group of your dog and human friends to enter the group. Enjoy mingling with fellow dog lovers while celebrating Halloween with apple cider and a spooky soundtrack.

Oct. 29, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Seger Dog Park, 1001 Rodman St., Free, segerdogpark.org

Black & Blue Benefit at ITV

On Tuesday, proceeds from select drinks at Nicholas Elmi’s In the Valley (ITV) will be donated to an important cause. Project Black and Blue provides financial assistance to service industry workers experiencing physical, mental and financial distress. The organization's name reflects an aspect of service industry culture, in which bruises are are worn with pride as a sign of toughness and hard work. Starting at 8 p.m., ITV will donate $1 for each Miller Lite sold and $2 from each Konrad No. 4 cocktail made with Maker's Mark and St. Germain elderflower liqueur.

Oct. 29, 8 p.m., ITV, 1615 E Passyunk Ave., Pay as you go, itvphilly.com

History After Hours - All the Gory Details

The Museum of the American Revolution teams up with the Mütter Museum for an extra spooky edition of their History After Hours event series. Get access to the museum after hours, hear a talk on 18th century surgery techniques on the battlefield and see a theatrical performance to learn about the experience of an Irish soldier in the Revolutionary War. In addition to some gory history, enjoy some special seasonal drinks. Art in the Age will be in attendance to give guests a taste of Graverobber, an unholy rye whiskey infused with maple syrup. Don’t miss the cider cocktail competition in honor of Philly Cider Week in the Museum's Cross Keys Cafe.

Oct. 29, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., $10, amrevmuseum.org

Pumpkins on the Patio

It’s a pumpkin decorating party for adults only. Get in the Halloween spirit while making decorations for your stoop and enjoying featured seasonal brews at Royal Boucherie in Old City. Step into their hidden garden on Wednesday evening to decorate your own pumpkin and try beers and ciders from Brewery Ommegang. The ticket price includes your first Ommegang beverage and taking your pumpkin home at the end of the evening.

Oct. 30, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Royal Boucherie, 52 S 2nd St., $10, royalboucherie.com

Barra Rossa Mischief Night Dinner

This spooky dinner is perfect for true crime enthusiasts. Join Barra Rossa for their special Halloween themed dinner featuring twists on the last meals eaten by notorious serial killers. The $66 six course dinner includes pizza skulls paired with Apothic Brew Red Blend Coffee Wine and a special twist on fried chicken served with strawberry aioli, truffle fries and garlic shrimp. The main course will be served with a Lethal Injection cocktail made with peach vodka and melon liqueur served in a large plastic syringe.

Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Barra Rossa, 929 Walnut St., $66, barrarossa.com