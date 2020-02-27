5 reasons to check-in at The Inn at Bowman’s Hill

The Inn at Bowman's Hill is the only AAA Four-Diamond Award Winner in all of Bucks County. PHOTO:Provided

Tucked away on a gated, five-acre estate in New Hope is the Inn at Bowman’s Hill — a charming yet lavish bed & breakfast. And to be clear, this isn’t your typical bed & breakfast by any means. It’s an opulent experience, the kind you would find at a five-star hotel, but met with a personal touch. From in-suite massages to a decadent home-cooked breakfast each morning, here are five reasons to plan a visit.

1. It is the perfect escape from city life.

There’s no need to hop on a plane to recharge your batteries — you can drive 40 minutes on I-95 for a weekend getaway at the Inn. Surrounded by farmland and wildlife, there is a feeling of peace and tranquility the minute you enter the estate.

2. Nature is at your back door while you’re still wrapped up in luxury.

Who doesn’t want the best of both worlds? At the Inn at Bowman’s Hill, you’re surrounded by the beauty of nature on the estate while enjoying comforts like a built-in swimming pool, King-size feather beds, hot tubs for two and even heated towel racks. What’s more, the grounds themselves are a certified wildlife habitat, so expect to see a variety of plant-life as well as animals. (I saw a family of deer roaming the grounds from my balcony a few minutes after checking in.)

3. You can get a massage without leaving your room.

Why go to the massage when the massage can come to you? The Inn at Bowman’s Hill offers a number of different in-suite massage options, including couples massage, Swedish massage, hot stone and deep tissue. I get massages routinely and was a little nervous to try one here, but I’m so glad I did. It was phenomenal and I could leisurely soak in the giant jacuzzi afterwards.

4. You’ll experience the most farm-to-table breakfast ever.

It doesn’t get more farm-to-table than this. The Inn at Bowman’s Hill has a flock of free range hens and you can even pick your own eggs each morning. In the mood for something different? Fresh goose eggs and duck eggs are also an option. The breakfast menu includes two rotating entree options daily alongside their delicious signature English breakfast. Fresh fruit, freshly made pastries, granola and other treats come with it — so come hungry! You can choose to dine by a roaring fire in the dining room, out on the patio or in the privacy of your suite.

5. New Hope is chock full of fun things to do.

If you feel like exploring beyond the Inn at Bowman’s Hill, you can go for a walk amongst the wildflowers at the nearby Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve. In the mood for a hearty meal and live music? Bowman’s Tavern is right down the road and offers live music seven nights a week. (Don’t leave without trying their whipped Fulper Farms ricotta or brown butter cornbread.)

For more information on The Inn at Bowman’s Hill, visit: theinnatbowmanshill.com