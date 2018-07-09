5 reasons you should go to Bermuda this summer

If you haven’t been to Bermuda, there’s never been a better time to go, because there is now a direct flight from Philadelphia to the British island territory. In the time it takes some of us to drive to the Jersey shore, you can hop on a two-hour flight and experience their pink sand beaches, crystal blue waters and white-stepped roofs firsthand. In case you need a little more convincing, here are five reasons you should make the trek to Bermuda this summer.

1. The weather is perfect.

When it comes to Bermuda, you have a wide window of opportunity for beautiful weather. If you want to save a few bucks and don’t mind skipping the swimming part, you can visit during March or April and get a heavy dose of sunshine. If you’re looking for a full-blown beach vacation, May through October is the high season and while it’s certainly hot, it’s never too hot, with temperatures falling somewhere between 75 F and 85 F.

2. The locals are super friendly.

Bermudians welcome visitors with open arms, so don’t be surprised when complete strangers greet you in the street with a hello and a smile. If visits to other off-the-beaten-path destinations make you nervous because you don’t speak the local language, Bermuda is perfect because everyone speaks English.

3. You haven’t snorkeled until you’ve snorkeled at North Rock.

If you’re in the mood to swim with the fishes, North Rock coral reef is a great place to go snorkeling. The northernmost coral reef in the world, North Rock doesn’t allow fishing, so there are plenty of fish to be seen, from blue angel fish to princess parrot fish to butterfly fish. Given the coral reef is so close to the water, you don’t have to go very deep to see a whole new underwater world.

4. If conservation is your thing, Nonsuch Island is your Graceland.

For 300 years, the cahow (aka “Bermuda Petrel), was thought to be extinct, until the species was rediscovered on Nonsuch Island in 1951. In 1964, Dr. David Wingate dedicated himself to the task of restoring the island to its original state before the arrival of man. Since then, this “living museum” has dedicated itself to bringing back indigenous plants and wildlife, including the cahow. If you’re interested in visiting, you’ll have to contact the Bermuda Zoological Society to see if any tours are available, since the island is closed to public access.

5. The food scene is booming.

Bermuda might only be 20.5 square miles, but it packs in a lot of flavor when it comes to its food scene. Looking to be dazzled by a celebrity chef? Marcus, a high-end restaurant with a stellar view, is owned by Marcus Samuelsson, and serves up creations that are almost too beautiful to eat. How about a healthy brunch for a party full of picky foodies? Village Pantry can’t be beat with its extensive menu of omelettes, poke bowls, burritos, pancakes and more.

For more information on Bermuda, visit: gotobermuda.com.

