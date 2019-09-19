5 ways to celebrate Fall in the Lehigh Valley

There's nothing like getting out of the city to explore when the leaves start to change. Lehigh Valley is home to some of the best hiking spots within a short drive from Philly, as well as tons of breweries and cultural events throughout the sesason. Here are five ways to make the most of autumn in the Lehigh Valley.

Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival

Join a celebration of Celtic heritage and culture for a weekend of music, dancing and games. The Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival attracts hundreds of thousands attendees to Bethlehem each year. Athletes from around the world compete in the Highland Games, and there is friendly competition in other events like the Haggis Bowl eating competition and pipe band competition. There's plenty of entertainment for the festival's free admission, including the games and live music all three days. Food and drink are pay as you go.

Sept. 27-29, 123 W Lehigh St. Bethlehem, PA, Pay as you go, celticfest.org

Oktoberfest at SteelStacks

The SteelStacks in Bethlehem is home to a huge Oktoberfest celebration during two weekends in October. Explore two Yuengling biergartens with special brews, shop for gifts and decor from local vendors and enjoy a variety of food including German delicacies. This celebration also has friendly competitions. Watch ice sculptors practice their craft with high stakes, cheer for an underdog during a Wiener Race and watch axe experts throw down during the Great Lakes Timber Show. Admission is free, but purchase beer "passports" in advance to get more brews for your buck.

Oct. 4-6 & 11-13, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA, Pay as you go, steelstacks.org

Lehigh Valley Cider & Wine Festival

Head to baseball park Coca-Cola Park in Allentown for an ultimate four hour event featuring more than 30 producers. Sample brews and beverages from a range of cideries and wineries, both regional and from across the country. Purchase a VIP ticket to attend the event for an extra hour. Plus, there's a perk to being a designated driver. DD tickets are just $5, which automatically includes early access and non-alcoholic drinks.

Oct. 5, Coca-Cola Park, 1050 IronPigs Way, Allentown, PA, $35-$45, milb.com

Fall cocktails at Eight Oaks Farm Distillery

Visit a charming farm distillery to sip on cocktails made with grains grown on-site or throughout the region. Eight Oaks Farm Distillery produces their vodka, gin, rum and applejack with an emphasis on celebrating local producers. Take a distillery tour and follow up with cocktails at the bar to taste the best of fall. Signature seasonal drinks include a Pear Mule, Brown Sugar Pecan and Log Cabin.

7189 Rt. 309, New Tripoli, PA, Pay as you go, eightoaksdistillery.com

Foliage along Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor

Don’t miss the chance to get outside and see gorgeous landscapes painted with red and orange. Hike or bike along 48 miles of trails in the Lehigh Valley section of the Corridor to see gorgeous fall foliage in the woods. For adventurers, there are a few spots to stop for other activites including kayaking. You can also drive around the route to visit charming towns and explore art galleries.

2750 Hugh Moore Park Rd., Easton, PA, Free, delawareandlehigh.org