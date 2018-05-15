5 ways to celebrate the Royal Wedding in Philly

You may not be a royal, but there’s no reason why you can’t celebrate the Royal Wedding in Philly this Saturday, May 19. While the time difference between here and the UK makes actually watching the event quite the early affair, there are still loads of options throughout the day, to raise a toast (or a cupcake) to newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal Tea and Watch Party

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sofitel

Liberte Lounge

120 S. 17th St.

sofitel-philadelphia.com

If you’re an early bird, Sofitel’s Liberte Lounge has a fun Royal Tea and Watch Party starting at 7 a.m. The restaurant will be dressed up in full-on wedding decor, and guests are encouraged to look fancy. In terms of food, tea sandwiches and pastries are on the menu, along with tea for sipping as well as sparkling wine and Pimm’s cup cocktails.

Royal Wedding Watch Party

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

London Grill

2301 Fairmount Ave.

londongrill.com

If you’re not such an early bird (and don’t feel like dressing to the nines), make your way over to the London Grill in Fairmount for their Royal Wedding Watch Party. Those who show up wearing fascinators and festive hats will get a discount on food and drinks, but you definitely don’t need to get super spiffy because it’s a pub. You can even bring your dog.

Royal Bash

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

251 Dekalb

251 W. Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia

251dekalb.com

Devastated that Prince Harry is officially off the market? Drink your sadness away at Dekalb’s Royal Bash, which features a bloody mary & mimosa bar. There will also be sweet and savory brunch bites, along with live music for attendees to rock out to.

The Princess Cup

All day long

Chez Ben

400 Chestnut St.

chezbenbistrophilly.com

Is it weird that a French bistro inspired by Ben Franklin is celebrating the Royal Wedding? Not at all! International man of diplomacy, Ben Franklin, would have certainly raised a toast to the newest royal couple, and luckily, Chez Ben has whipped up something special for the occasion — the Princess Cup. It features Pimm’s Cup No. 1 made with sparkling lemonade, fresh cucumber, zesty lemon, strawberry and mint. Yum!

Let them eat...cupcakes!

Cake Life Bake Shop

1306 Frankford Ave.

cakelifebakeshop.com

Perhaps the best way to watch the Royal Wedding is on your couch, in your jammies. What could make this moment even more fabulous? Cupcakes, of course! Cake Life Bake Shop in Fishtown will have lemon elderflower cupcakes ($3.75 each) in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting hitched, so why not buy a few on the big day for some added sweetness.