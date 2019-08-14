5 ways to chill out in Philly for National Relaxation Day



Everyone can get in the spirit of National Relaxation Day. Busy schedules, side hustles and constantly being connected can make it difficult to unwind, but this is your dedicated day to treat yourself to some extra "me time". From practicing peaceful movement in two of Philly’s most beautiful parks to a luxurious staycation, here are five ways to chill out for National Relaxation Day.

Free Yoga & Healthy Happy Hour

Head to Rittenhouse Square for a yoga class led by Scarpetta Executive Chef Michael Loughlin. Afterwards, you can mingle in Scarpetta’s lounge in the Rittenhouse Hotel with other attendees while enjoying complimentary healthy snacks and sips. There are only 20 slots available for this event, so make sure you register.

210 W Rittenhouse Square, 7 p.m., rittenhousehotel.com, Free

Yoga at Race Street Pier

There’s nothing like a waterfront yoga class during the summer. National Relaxation Day is the perfect opportunity to check out the free yoga classes at Race Street Pier. Rise the right way with a 7 a.m. class, or wind down after work with an evening session.

121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Multiple times, delawareriverwaterfront.com, Free

Staycation at AKA University City

AKA University City has everything you need for the ultimate staycation, including access to Level 28. The premier fitness and relaxation club has swoon worthy views, especially the infinity pool on the 28th floor. Floor to ceiling windows line the pool so you can admire the Philly skyline while taking a dip. After chilling out in the pool, explore the rooftop terrace, massage room and cocktail lounge.

2929 Walnut St., stayaka.com, Prices vary

Garden Bar at the Rodin Museum

Calm your mind while getting lost in the work of sculptor Auguste Rodin. Located in one of the most beautiful buildings on the Parkway, the museum combines modern indoor galleries with a sculpture garden to bring the art to life in an outdoor space. Museum admission is pay what you wish, and you can check out the garden bar for drinks and music.

2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 3 p.m.-8 p.m., rodinmuseum.org, Pay as you go

Stroll the Street Manayunk

Take a few hours to explore Manayunk. The walkable stretch of shops and restaurants on Main St. will have a variety of $6 snacks and drinks during their weekly Stroll the Street. In addition to eating and shopping, make sure you go see the murals along the Manayunk Canal Tow Path.

4312 Main St., 5 p.m.-8 p.m., manayunk.com, Pay as you go