6 festivals to check out in Philly this weekend

Get ready to do some serious eating and drinking this weekend. Say “prost” to attending Oktoberfest celebrations across the city with several restaurants and breweries paying homage to the traditional German festival that takes place in Munich each year. Here are six festivals to check out this weekend.

South Street Oktoberfest

Raise your glass steins to get ready for Fall during Philly’s largest Oktoberfest celebration. The 11th annual South Street Oktoberfest takes over the 700 block of South St. this Saturday. Hosted by Brauhaus Schmitz, the German beer hall throws a joyful block party with a giant outdoor tent, 10 beers on draught and serving their own German delicacies. Don’t miss the oompah music and dancers in traditional garb.

Sept. 21, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 718 South St., Pay as you go, brauhausschmitz.com

PHLOktoberfest

BBQ restaurant Fette Sau and biergarten Frankford Hall team up to host a Fishtown tradition. PHLOktoberfest combines amazing family-friendly activities with great food and live music. Fun for the kids includes pony rides, a children’s rock band and special programming by PlayArts. Head to Frankford Ave. for food and beer specials galore. Don’t miss the chance to dance in the streets during performances by the Polka Brothers, drumline Mad Beatz Philly and DJ Craig Dash.

Sept. 21, 12 p.m.-10 p.m., 1210 Frankford Ave., Pay as you go, frankfordhall.com

South Philly Sausage Fest

Get ready for a day of serious eating this Saturday. South Philly Sausage Fest takes place on West Passyunk Avenue featuring several takes on sausage centric foods from six restaurants in the area. Don’t miss the andouille sausage corn dog from The Thirsty Soul or house made chorizo from Pistola’s del Sur. South Philly Taproom will have both a fennel pork sausage and a vegan Italian sausage. The festival will also feature beers from local breweries and live music all day. You can choose to pay as you go for everything or purchase discount beer tickets in advance.

Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., S Broad St. & W Passyunk Ave., Pay as you go, southphillysausagefest.com

Oktoberfest at the Bourse

The restaurants in the Bourse Food Hall are teaming up to throw the ultimate Oktoberfest and transform the stunning food court into a lively beer hall. The event kicks off with a “Keg TAPping” featuring Hungarian dancers. Polkadelphia’s performance later in the afternoon will truly set the mood to go along with beer and food specials from more than 10 restaurants. Choose from a selection of 16 German-style beers in 12 oz pours or traditional one liter pours in souvenir mugs. Try the schnitzel sandwiches from Freebyrd, a pretzel bar by bakery Barry’s Buns and bratwurst platters from Rustica Rosticceria.

Sept. 21, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., 111 S Independence Mall E, Pay as you go, theboursephilly.com

Workhorse Brewing Company Oktoberfest

Workhouse Brewing Company is celebrating its first anniversary in quintessential Oktoberfest style. The brewery in King of Prussia joins forces with Wegmans to throw a party complete with sausages, pretzels and their own German-style beers. Arrive right at noon to be the first to taste their new Oktoberfest brew when the first keg is tapped. The party will also have giveaways every hour including gift baskets from both the brewery and Wegmans.

Sept. 21, 12 p.m., 250 King Manor Dr, King of Prussia, PA, $10, workhorsebrewing.com

Oktoberfest at Craft Hall

Craft Hall transforms into an indoor street festival starting this weekend. This family-friendly celebration includes colorful decorations, activities for all and featured beers Mainstay Brewery. Their barbecue inspired menu gets a German twist with specials like giant Lost Co. pretzels, spaetzle and schnitzel. If you can’t decide what to order, Craft Hall is known for their meat platters. Order one (or two) to share to try a little bit of everything.

Sept. 20-Oct. 6, Times vary, 901 N Delaware Ave., Pay as you go, crafthallphilly.com