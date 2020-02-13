6 fun things to do in Philly this Valentine's Day weekend

Valentine's Day weekend is here, and if you are still looking to do something with your special someone, gal pals, family or even yourself, here are a few sweet options that will have everyone exuding heart eyes.

Manatawny Still Works

If you're looking for an excuse to party this Friday, head to Manatawny Still Works' East Passyunk location for their “Friday, We’re in Love” New Wave party from 5 p.m. to midnight. Manatawny will be decking out their space with pink and black balloons and flowers, as well as candy for guests to indulge in for the extravaganza, plus the party will also feature a photographer on hand who will be able to snap the perfect Tinder profile pic. There will also be a special menu with Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails, including the "Just Like Heaven" (made with Odd Fellows gin, elderflower and rosewater), the "Love Will Tear Us Apart" (made with J. Potts White Whiskey, lime and blackberry), the "Bizarre Love Triangle" (a traditional clarified milk punch), the "Tainted Love" (made with Keystone Whiskey Old Fashioned with Nocino and chocolate bitters) and more.

Feb. 14, 5 p.m. - midnight, Manatawny Still Works, 1603 E. Passyunk Ave., manatawnystillworks.com

Artist Bash: To Die For

Philadelphians looking for something unique to do this Valentine's Day can head to the Barnes Museum to partake in a program, which according to the release, offers an extreme take on Valentine’s Day, celebrating cultural traditions, music and memories tied together by the exploration of love and loss. The event will feature the Seabrook Minyo Dance Club who will be drawing inspiration from the Japanese spirit festival Obon, a lively Day of the Dead procession led by La Calaca Flaca, Philly poets David Acosta and Susan DiPronio reminiscing about lost love with help from a few Victorian writers including Edgar Allan Poe, a cabaret performance from Mabeline Diorio (drag songstress Cookie Diorio’s alter ego), Chinese shadow puppet artist Hua Hua Zhang, and the band Zendog paying tribute to the legendary rock of the Grateful Dead. The event also includes admission to the Barnes collection.

Feb. 14, 8-11 p.m., Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, $10, barnesfoundation.org

Anti-Valentine's Day Story Slam

If you're celebrating Valentine's Day solo this year, and maybe even a bit bitter (it happens), you are really in luck — there is a whole event happening this weekend for someone in your exact position. First Person Arts' 10th Annual Ex-Files StorySlam is kicking off on Feb. 14, and due to the growing popularity of the event, there will be two showings this year at 7 and 9 p.m. This story-telling competition invites participants to get up on stage and tell a five-minute tale of their life while on the battlefield of love. Winners with the best stories will receive a $100 prize and the chance to compete in the season finale GrandSlam. The event will also feature local comedians Alyssa Al-Dookhi and John Deary, hosts of the game show “Makeup or Breakup."

Feb, 14, 7 and 9 p.m., Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St., $15, firstpersonarts.org

Magic Gardens

This Valentine's Day, Philadelphians are truly in for a treat when they head to the Magic Gardens on the heart-filled holiday. The popular South Street spot will be featuring mezcal samples (three different kinds curated by Salvador Periban) and Mexican fare from East Passyunk’s Tamalex, plus an intimate guided tour of the world-famous mosaics and art galleries. The tour will focus on the love story of Isaiah and Julia Zagar as well as their love of Mexican Folk Art.

Feb. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Philadelphia Magic Gardens, 1020 South St, $30-$40, phillymagicgardens.org

WillPower Vday Workout

WillPower is celebrating Valentine's Day a bit differently. If you're looking to sweat it out with your partner, friend, family member or even yourself, head to the fitness studio this Saturday for a free workout at 9:30 a.m. The heart-pumping workout will feature music from DJ Matrick Belton, and will be followed by a mimosa toast. Participants will also receive a gift bag with an orange, apple, dark chocolate, a stress ball, a free nutrition session and a recipe card.

Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m., WillPower Live, 1401 Germantown Ave., willpowerlive.com

The Clay Studio

If you're looking for a last-minute date idea, The Clay Studio in Old City has got you covered. Philadelphians have until Feb. 16 to reserve a spot and partake in a guided class where you'll learn four-handed throwing by candlelight. The class will also provide light fare, chocolate, champagne, wine and mood music to make the experience extra special. It's recommended to wear or bring clothes to change into that you don't mind getting dirty. Preregistration for the Clay Studio is required and also includes free shipping of up to two pieces per person.

Now-Feb. 16, times vary, The Clay Studio, 139 N. 2nd St., $125-$135, theclaystudio.org