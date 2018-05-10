7 cocktails to keep you cool this summer in Philly

Whether you're hanging out by the waterfront or prefer to sip in air conditioned comfort, bars across the city are mixing chilled beverages that somehow taste even better with little umbrellas. Here are seven must-try summer drinks.

Nostalgia in a cup

Who doesn’t love a good slushy? The sweet treat gets a boozy boost at Walnut St. Cafe (2929 Walnut St.) this summer. Try the Gold Rush with bourbon honey and lemon, or opt for the Rose Slushy with Italian rose, hibiscus based Scarlet Grow Tea and St. Germain. Each refresher is $10, or stop by during happy hour to try one for $5.

Drink, dessert, or both?

Savor one, or try them all. The rotating sorbet cocktails at Prohibition Taproom (501 N. 13th St.) are plays on the classics, like a daiquiri Ernest Hemingway would savor on a hot muggy day. The drinks are $10-12 each.

Stay healthy-ish

Cocktails can rejuvenate both the soul and the body. Fond (1537 S. 11th St.) puts a healthy spin on a little indulgence with The Two Charlies. The bright orange concoction has carrot juice, ginger, fresh lemon juice and vodka. Try it for $13.

Tiki time at Tattooed Mom

The iconic dive at 530 South St. brings tropical fun indoors. The Tiki Kitty (served in a kitty mug) has Bulleit Rye whiskey, Lucky Falernum, raspberry liqueur, and fruit juices. (Bring your own lei). Enjoy the cocktail for $10, or pay $15 to take the mug home with you.

Rum social

The Social is Philly’s first building with a retractable roof and will be the place for all your socializing this summer. Located on top of Maison 208 (208 S. 13th St.), open roof gives you a view of the mural above. For a rum cocktail that is both rich and refreshing, try the Goldfinch ($12) with Boardroom rum, Averna, lime, and soda.

The popsicle you WANT to melt

Try a drink that’s reminiscent of ordering a popsicle from an ice cream truck. The wine pops at The Deck Philly, located on the Moshulu (401 S. Columbus Blvd.) have a certain whimsical flair. Sip on the Scarlet (pineapple and passionfruit ice pop, sparkling rosè, St. Germain) or the Giselle (mango and raspberry ice pop, sparkling rosè, Cointreau) for $12 while enjoying river views on a historic ship.