8 can’t-miss shows this February in Philly

The temperatures are down but the arts keep heating up.

At this point in the season, the chilly weather has likely resulted in cabin fever, not to mention the annual winter blues. But do not despair. In the worlds of comedy, music, burlesque, and film, theaters in and around Philadelphia are full of life, just waiting to warm your heart with laughter and awe. Here are eight can’t-miss shows throughout February.

1. Philly All-Pro Comedy Showcase

If you are in the Fishtown neighborhood and have yet to visit Punchline Philly, there is no better night to do so than Feb. 7. Laughs and hilarious insight are all but guaranteed from beginning to end in this showcase that is a who’s who of local comedic talent. Don’t miss Philly favorites Hannah Trav, John Deary, Jared Keith and Michael Brooks. Jon DelCollo will be the headliner, and the evening will be hosted by none other than the hilarious Matt Tsang.

If You Go:

Feb. 7

8 p.m., $8

Punchline Philly

33 E Laurel St.

punchlinephilly.com

2. Bill Bellamy

Star of TV’s “The Bill Bellamy Show” and “Mr. Box Office,” Bill Bellamy’s name has been synonymous with comedy since the 1990s. Now you can catch the HBO and Showtime star as he visits Philly for three consecutive nights.

If You Go:

Feb. 8-10

Various times, tickets $25-40

Punchline Philly

33 E Laurel St.

punchlinephilly.com

3. Piff the Magic Dragon at Borgata

The winter may not be the most idyllic time for a visit to the Jersey shore, but a night witnessing the comedic stylings of Piff the Magic Dragon will quickly make anyone forget about the shuttered funnel cake stands and barren boardwalk. Currently the resident entertainment at the Flamingo in Las Vegas, the “America’s Got Talent” finalist brings his one-of-a-kind bag of magic and laughter to the Borgata for just one night on Feb. 10.

If You Go:

Feb. 10

9 p.m., tickets $25

Borgata Music Box

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ

theborgata.com/shows/

4. Rocky Horror Picture Show at Ritz Bourse

Every third Friday at midnight, the Ritz Bourse theater in Old City is transformed into the dazzling world of Transsexual, Transylvania as unconventional conventionalists make their way to the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The city’s resident Rocky Horror shadow cast, Transylvanian Nipple Productions, will be celebrating its 5th anniversary with the theater on Feb. 16. Strap on your fishnets and heels and join Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Magenta, and the rest of the cast for this special anniversary.

Feb. 16

12 a.m., tickets $10.25

Ritz at the Bourse

400 Ranstead St.

landmarktheatres.com



5. Necrosexual Album Release Concert

Heavy metal entertainer Necrosexual will celebrate the release of his first-ever album, Grim 1, with a dark yet comedically dazzling show at Franky Bradley’s in center city. The album’s hilarious horror-themed lyrics, which are set to black metal melodies, will be brought to life live on stage with the Necrosexual and bandmates Anthony Vigo Gabrielle (guitar), Mike “The Machine” Churry (drums), and Rob Pollatta (additional drums). These guys aren’t waiting for Halloween.

If You Go:

Feb. 18

8 p.m.

Franky Bradley’s

1320 Chancellor St.

frankybradleys.com



6. Starmen: Glam Rock Variety Show

Local burlesque performers Little Miss Rollerhoops and Greta Granade explore the David Bowie-inspired musical genre glam rock with this colorful cabaret show at Tabu in center city. The two professionals will be joined onstage by local acts Rebel Rabbitt, MasoKiss, and Freddie Meggury and the vocal stylings of Shannon Turner, with Icon Ebony Fierce assuming emcee duties.

If You Go:

Feb. 21

10 p.m., tickets $10 at the door

Tabu

200 S. 12th St.

tabuphilly.com



7. Dungeon Palz

Dungeons and Dragons, the beloved paper-and-pencil RPG that has been a staple of geek culture since the 1970s, is brought to the stage in this monthly show at Good Good Comedy Theater in Chinatown. Geek host Matt Aukamp will gather a panel of local comedians and improvisers for a night of character creation, rolling for initiative, and all around great times.

If You Go:

Feb. 22

8 p.m., $5

Good Good Comedy Theater

215 N 11th St.

goodgoodcomedy.com



8. Mark Normand

Head into spring by treating yourself to a night of comedy with the ever-funny Mark Normand. Norman, who has appeared on everything from “Last Comic Standing” to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” is also co-host of the podcast Tuesdays with Stories.

If You Go:

Feb. 22-25

7:30 p.m, 8 p.m, and 10 p.m.

$17-34

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com