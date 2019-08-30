8 Fun things to do in Philly this Labor Day weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this Labor Day weekend? We've got you covered.

FOOD & DRINKS

Kahlua Pig Roast

Kensington Quarters is hosting a Kahlua Pig Roast on their outdoor patio with plenty of themed food and drinks for all this weekend. Guests can enjoy a succulent Kahlua Pig roasted underground with banana leaves, delicious sides (think fried rice with pineapples and bacon, coconut pudding and more), tiki-themed cocktails and drinks, beach decor, tropical beats and much more for $25 a plate or a $40 endless buffet ($12 endless buffet for kids).

Aug. 39, 5 pm, Kensington Quarters, 1310 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, kensingtonquarters.com

Tuna Bar's End of Summer Party

Head to Tuna Bar this Sunday to celebrate the end of the summer in style. Guests can enjoy bottomless mimosas and an extended brunch menu (11 am-3 pm), a highlighted summer food and drink menu for dinner (4 pm-7pm), other delicious specials, outdoor seating and live music all day long.

Sept. 1, all day, Tuna Bar, 205 Race St., Philadelphia, prices vary, tunabar.com

MUSIC

Chaddsforth Winery's Jazz Festival

Chaddsforth Winery is hosting a spirited Jazz Festival this weekend, and the three-day extravaganza cannot be missed. The lineup includes Bruce & Sam, Pearl Street Band, Rob Zinn Jazz Band and more. Guests can also enjoy tasty treats from food trucks and a variety of seasonal, PA-made wines and wine cocktails or a refreshing beer selection while attending.

Aug. 31-Sept. 2, times vary, Chaddsforth Winery, 632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, prices vary, chaddsford.com

GOING OUT

Labor Day Weekend Luau

Head to both Vesper Dayclub and the adjacent Germantown Garden all weekend long to join in on their Labor Day Luau extravaganza. Vesper Dayclub will feature specialty food and drinks, music, VIP tables and daybeds, and plenty of more fun in the sun. Germantown Garden will feature backyard BBQ cuisine and beverages, craft cocktails and beer, music and more in their dog-friendly atmosphere.

All weekend long, times vary, Vesper Dayclub & Germantown Garden, 1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, prices vary, vesperdayclub.com

FAMILY

One Liberty Observation Deck

See the city on a new level and bring the whole family to One Liberty Observation Deck this weekend where they will be offering 50% off advanced ticket sales (General Admission only) online through Eventbrite. Additionally, One Liberty is also offering all residents living within zip codes beginning with 191XX 50% off general admission with a valid ID, 365 days of the year.

All weekend long, times vary, 1650 Market St # 5700, Philadelphia, prices vary, phillyfromthetop.com

Museum of the American Revolution

Head to the MOAR this weekend with the whole family to truly make this Labor Day memorable. From Aug. 31-Sept. 2 kids get in free to the Museum and kiddos will also receive a free back-to-school packet, including a pencil with a sharpener, an activity sheet and a pocket-sized Declaration of Independence. The MOAR will have activities all weekend long, a list is available on their website.

All weekend long, times vary, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, prices vary, amrevmuseum.org

PECO Free First Sunday Family Day

Bring the whole family down to the Barnes Foundation this Sunday for a day filled with fun for all ages. Activities include storytime, film screenings, arts and crafts perfect for kiddos, interactive art with the Renegade Company, a chance to meet and chat with mixed-media artist Leroy Johnson and much more.

Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, free, barnesfoundation.org

COMEDY

Trevor Noah

Radio host and comedian Trevor Noah is hitting the stage in Atlantic City this weekend at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Noah is most well known for his late-night political commentary set "The Late Show with Trevor Noah" and other notable programs. The South-Africa native will be hitting the stage for one night only.

Sept. 1, 7 pm, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $60-$100, theborgata.com