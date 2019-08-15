8 Fun things to do in Philly this weekend, August 16-18

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

HEALTH & FITNESS

Vesper Dayclub is collaborating with Daybreaker for another addition of their Dawn to Dust yoga class and dance party this Saturday. Guests can join in on a poolside yoga class led by yogi Jacob Patrick Ellis of Solutions for Evolution starting at 9 a.m. and then join in on a high-energy dance party from 10 a.m. to noon. A portion of the proceeds will go to RAICES, and free kombucha and happy-hour bites will also be provided.

Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-noon, Vesper Dayclub, 1031 Germantown Ave., $15-$35, daybreaker.com

GOING OUT

Decade in the Shade

Iron Hill Brewery’s eighth location in Maple Shade is celebrating a decade of business by throwing a party for the community that helped make the decade possible. The party will feature a delicious buffet (think pulled pork, tacos and more), live music, games, giveaways and signature Iron Hill beers.

Aug. 17, 2-6 p.m., Iron Hill Brewery, 124 E. Kings Hwy, Maple Shade Township, NJ, $35, ironhillbrewery.com

ARTS & CULTURE

Philadelphia Bead Fest 2019

This annual event takes place over a five-day period and brings together bead and jewelry artists from across the Greater Philadelphia area. Guests can participate in their choice of over 150 different classes (started Aug. 14 featuring beads, different clays, metalsmithing and more) or check out the Expo Marketplace filled with unique vendors from Aug. 16-18.

Aug. 14-18, times vary, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, prices vary, beadfest.com

200th Anniversary of Judge William Lewis

Historic Strawberry Mansion is celebrating the 200th anniversary of Judge William Lewis’ legacy with two days of with reduced admission, storytelling and fruit picking. There will be a meet-and-greet with a storyteller from Historic Philadelphia (Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.), in-depth house tours (both days, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.) and a chance to pick your own peaches, pears, raspberries and blackberries both days in their award-winning gardens.

Aug. 16-17, times vary, Historic Strawberry Mansion, 2450 Strawberry Mansion Dr., $2, historicstrawberrymansion.org

MUSIC

Aerosmith

Head to Atlantic City this weekend to see rock legends Aerosmith hit the stage at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. The bad boys from Boston will be performing some of their greatest tracks including “Walk This Way,” “Sweet Emotion,” “The Other Side,” “Crazy” and more hits over two nights, Aug. 16 and 18.

Aug. 16 and 18, 8 p.m. and 7 p.m., Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ, prices vary, theborgata.com

Sounds of the Revolution

This weekend, head to the MOAR for the latest edition of their Sounds of the Revolution series. This month’s event will explore the historic military roots of music and will also feature a concert performed by five flautists, three percussionists and a tuba player from the Philadelphia Jazz Project on the museum’s outdoor plaza, plus more historical music happenings.

Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St., free, philajazzproject.org

SHOPPING

Phila Flea Markets

It’s time to shop till you drop this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love with the Phila Flea and Farmers Market. The Flea Market (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) will run on select Saturdays until October at Race Street Pier and the Farmer’s Market (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) will run every Saturday indoors and outdoors at Cherry Street Pier. Admission is free.

Aug. 17, times vary, Cherry and Race Street piers, Delaware River Waterfront, free, philafleamarkets.org

FOOD & DRINKS

Manayunk Food Tour

Travel through the charming Manayunk district and sample some of the best cuisines the city has to offer. This tour is so good it was even voted the city’s best food tour, so you know it’s delicious and worth it. Indulge in tomato pie, cheesesteaks and ice cream while learning all about the stories behind them.

Aug. 17-18, 11:30 a.m., Chew Philly Food Tours, 4653 Umbria St., $29, phillyfoodtours.com