8 Fun things to do in Philly this weekend, August 23-25

FOOD & DRINKS

High St. Pizzeria Pop-Up

High Street on Market is transforming into High Street Pizzeria for one night only this weekend. Pizza-loving Philadelphians can call 215-625-0988 to make a reservation this Friday night and try an enticing variety of pizzas (think melon and burrata, tomato and a seasonal ingredient creation), specialty appetizers and mouthwatering desserts. A few walk-ins will be accepted but making a reservation is highly recommended.

Aug. 23, reservations available, High Street on Market, 308 Market St, Philadelphia, prices vary, highstreetonmarket.com



Manayunk Food Tour

Travel through the charming Manayunk district and sample some of the best cuisines the city has to offer. This tour is so good it was even voted the city’s best food tour, so you know it’s delicious and worth it. Indulge in tomato pie, cheesesteaks and ice cream while learning all about the stories behind them.

August 24, 11:30 a.m., Chew Philly Food Tours, 4653 Umbria St., $29, phillyfoodtours.com



HEALTH & FITNESS

ZAKTi Body Architecture at Kin Boutique

Head to Kin Boutique this Saturday to partake in a free workout led by Ashley Law of ZAKTi Body Architecture to celebrate the launch of Kin's new workout line, Live the Process. The class will take place on Kin's back patio and will feature yoga and tips on how to align your body and mind. Those who attend the class will also receive 20% off the new apparel. Email hello@shop-kin.com to reserve your spot.

Aug. 24, 10 am, Kin Boutique, 1014 Pine St., Philadelphia, free, shop-kin.com

Skytop Yoga

Stretch out with one of the most incredible views of the city at this all-level yoga class that takes place on the 57th floor of the One Liberty Observation Deck. The class incorporates different yoga techniques into one session and helps strengthen flexibility, balance and a healthy mind and body connection. All guests have to do is bring their own mats and get ready to namaste.

Aug. 24, 9 am-10 am, One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St # 5700, Philadelphia, $20, phillyfromthetop.com

MUSIC

Woodstock Tribute Mash-Up

Head to Queens Village this Saturday to delve into a musical mash-up featuring peace, love and all things Woodstock. Everyone is welcome to come out and sing along, no matter what musical level you're at. Woodstock songbooks will be provided, instruments are welcome and beverages will be available for a donation.

Aug. 24, 2 pm-5 pm, Gloria Dei Old Swedes Episcopal Church, 916 South Swanson St., Philadelphia, prices vary, old-swedes.org



ARTS & CULTURE

Art exhibits at the Kimmel Center

Head to the Kimmel Center this weekend with the whole family to immerse yourselves in two brand-new exhibitions featuring works from multiple Mexican artists (on display until Nov. 17). "Los Trampos" will entrance guests with interactive 3D spinning tops, while "Look Up! Look In" showcases 53 hand-cut panels suspended above the Plaza.

Now-Nov. 17, times vary, The Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St., Philadelphia, free, kimmelcenter.org

August Ghost Tours

It may not be Halloween, but there are plenty of spooky happenings occurring around the City of Brotherly Love during the month of August. Join in on one of the most unique tours in Philly and uncover burial grounds, haunted mansions, unsolved mysteries and much more. This candlelit tour will be happening nightly throughout the month of August; tours depart every night from Signers’ Garden at 5th and Chestnut streets. Any Philadelphian who wants to join in on all of the ghostly fun can save $5 on tickets by signing up online.

Nightly through Aug. 31, 7:30-9 p.m., Signers’ Garden, 5th and Chestnut, $11-$19, ghosttour.com

FAMILY

Dinos After Dark

Head to this pre-historic event that is perfect for the whole family. Dinos After Dark features a "meet the animals" exhibit, a scavenger hunt, a fossil prep lab, shows and kid-friendly activities plus a beer garden for adults to enjoy as well.

Aug. 23, 4 PM-8 PM, The Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, $2-$10, ansp.org