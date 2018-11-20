The magical story that comes to the City of Brotherly Love every holiday season is back for another year at the Walnut Street Theatre. A Christmas Carol is a beloved tradition, and every year Philadelphians enjoy the heartwarming story of reflection, forgiveness and love.

Everything you need to know about the new production of A Christmas Carol at the Walnut Street Theatre

This is the 19th year of A Christmas Carol playing in the city and this year promises to be the most magical yet. The classic story transports audiences to London in the 1840's and follows the grumpy and "Bah Humbug" proclaiming Ebenezer Scrooge. The bitter old man has seemed to lose all of his Christmas spirit, and it takes three ghosts from the past, present and future to change his outlook on the holiday and life.

This year the Walnut Street Theatre is stepping up their game with an all-new set designed by Brian Froonjian to ensure the scenery provides a brand new experience for audiences old and new.

“We’re thrilled to give audiences a refreshed take on Dickens’ classic tale that draws almost completely from the original text,” said Bill Van Horn, the writer and director of this year's production in a release. “We look forward to introducing a new generation of families to this timeless classic.”

Music and Vocal Director Matthew Mastronardi is back this year for the 9th season in a row at The Walnut Street Theatre for A Christmas Carol. Mandy Boandl will be making her Walnut debut as lead costume designer, creating the iconic Victorian wardrobe of 1840’s London. Boandl is one of two costume apprentices of this season’s Walnut Street Theatre apprentice class.

The show is not only entertaining, but The Walnut Street Theatre is making it educational as well. Students at the Walnut Street Theatre’s Education Department are being provided free online study guides to spark meaningful conversations about the show before entering the theatre. Being able to explore the classic novel before they see it come to life on stage engages students in a way that is not ordinarily accessible. Examining the content of the story in the classroom adds excitement to the experience of seeing the familiar characters, the period fashion and hearing the bright holiday music of A Christmas Carol.

A Christmas Carol opens on Dec.1 and will run until Dec. 30. Showtimes and ticket prices vary. Visit walnutstreettheatre.org for more information.