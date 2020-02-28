Another world premiere hits the stage at Azuka Theatre

Azuka Theatre is known in the city for being a place where creatives can express their innermost imaginative desires and grow as an artist, and the theater's latest production and world premiere, "Ship" from local playwright Douglas Williams truly exemplifies that notion.

Williams has spent a lot of his career in the City of Brotherly Love attending Temple University, which was where his love of storytelling transitioned from film to the stage. The playwright is also not a stranger to the Azuka Theatre having some of his other work's world premieres on that stage with the wildly popular productions "Sh*theads" and "Mooncave".

"Working with Azuka on Sh*theads really floored me. It was my third full production and it was really the first time I feel like I saw my vision not only realized, but exceeded in almost every capacity," said Williams in the release. "I think a lot of that had to do with me just being more confident in my writing and knowing how to write a play that’s in production – because that can be really hard! Knowing when to stop writing and let the design team or the actors really take the material to the next level. Where to hand the reins over to Kevin [Glaccum, director] and have him make the play succeed through direction rather than me just trying to rewrite a moment over and over. It’s a tricky balance, especially when you’re starting out. Since then, Kevin and I have continued to develop a really close relationship - and we're always keeping each other updated on what we are working on and thinking about artistically. Ship really grew out of that connection and relationship."

According to the release, in "Ship", Williams tells the story of Nell, who fresh out of rehab returns to her hometown of mystic CT with two goals: track down her former classmate who tried and failed to grow the longest fingernails in the world, and be promoted to the most high profile job in town. As she aspires to become a tour guide at the Seaport, she grabs at her change for hometown glory and finds it’s not as easy as it looks. For anyone that grew up being a fan of the Guinness Book of World Records, like Williams, the humor should resonate in this dark comedy.

Williams grew the plot from a random, singular idea one day while riding his bike. The notion of someone who tries to grow the longest fingernails in the world is what sparked this journey. From the initial jumping-off point and after a workshop at the Bristol Riverside Theatre with Matt Decker, "Ship" grew into much, much more.

"The play has a lot to do about sibling relationships and includes a lot about my real life relationship with my sister, Katie. She was instrumental in bringing this play to the next level. She and I worked very closely on talking through our experiences growing up, what it was like now to be adults with all this baggage but still have a (sometimes complicated) friendship that’s the core of our relationship. There’s so much of Katie in this play," said Williams in the release.

The unique idea and the personal touches made to the play has certainly caught the attention of the theater world. "Ship" was selected for the Great Plains Theatre Conference, and after that accolade was acheived Kevin Glaccum suggested Williams host a 'dark night' reading at Azuka originally "just for fun." That fun evening turned into a full-fledged production.

With "Ship" both Williams and the Azuka are taking on actors in the New Professionals program where younger creatives are paired with older mentors. Also unique with this show are the one-of-a-kind sound elements.

"Doug has written this moment where the three actors are in their separate worlds and the tasks they’re performing, i.e. typing, hammering and sawing wood, working with paint cans, comes together to form a kind of music. The Sound Designer Tom Carman and I will be working closely with the actors to try and bring this moment to life. Doug frequently has very distinct moments in his plays that are defined by sound, and I always look forward to trying to bring those moments to life," said Glaccum in the release.

"Ship" will play onstage at the Azuka Theatre now through March 15. The theater's pay-what-you-wish ticket design also makes it ideal for everyone who wishes to indulge in a bit of entertaining theater without breaking the bank.

"Azuka is unquestionably my artistic home. This will be my third production there and I’m incredibly grateful to have Azuka, Kevin, Maura and Mark as champions. I think it’s every playwrights dream to have the kind of relationship with a theatre that I have with Azuka. I’m just so so thankful," said Williams in the release.

For more information on the show and to reserve spots visit azukatheatre.org