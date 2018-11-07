The Barnes Foundation founded by Dr. Albert C. Barnes is well known around the city for their diverse educational programs and unique collections as well as their rare trees, flowers, and other plants at the Barnes Arboretum. This winter the Foundation invites all Philadelphians to immerse themselves in the new Berthe Morisot: Woman Impressionist exhibit that will only be around for a limited time.

The Barnes Foundation celebrates the power of women with their Berthe Morisot exhibit

The main mission of the museum is to promote "the advancement of education and the appreciation of the fine arts and horticulture." That statement rings true with the Berthe Morisot: Woman Impressionist exhibit. Berthe Morisot was one of the major impressionists who worked alongside Edgar Degas, Édouard Manet, Claude Monet and Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 18th century France.

Morisot was a modern thinker and displayed contemporary themes heavily in her work; the exhibition follows the course of Morisot's career in chronological order and highlights major themes in not just her work, but also her life. Morisot represents the working woman from all walks of life through her art and highlights the strength of females through every display.

The Barnes Foundation is not only showcasing this exhibit until January, but they are also featuring events to open discussions about the exhibit and bring Morisot's work to a true interactive level. On Nov. 10 there will be a lecture series with Anne Higonnet to discuss Berthe Morisot and the Painting of Modern Life. Later in the day guests will be entertained by the museum's immersive musical (that is created on the spot) titled The Gorgeousity. If you can't make the first lecture-discussion, there will also be an in-focus gallery talk on Morisot's Self-Portrait taking place on Nov. 19.

Sticking with the theme of strong women PECO is sponsoring the Free First Sunday Family Day: She Creates on Dec. 2. The fun-filled afternoon will feature female storytellers, musicians, dancers, and other creatives who are bringing their craft and talent to the Barnes for one day only.

The Berthe Morisot: Woman Impressionist exhibit will be open to the public at the Barnes Foundation (2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy) until January 19, 2019. For more information visit barnesfoundation.org.