It’s time to party French style this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. Bastille Day is this Sunday, July 14, and in celebration of the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille, top Philly spots are holding festive block parties, offering enticing specials and more. Here is where to celebrate Bastille Day in Philadelphia.

Where to celebrate Bastille Day in Philadelphia

The Good King Tavern

The popular tavern will be hosting their annual Bastille Day block party in partnership with neighbor Hale & True Cider, and local partners Lo-Fi Aperitifs, Kronenbourg and Love City Brewing. The festivities will take place on Kater Street between 6th and 8th Streets and 7th Street between South and Bainbridge Streets. While at the event, Philadelphians can indulge in outdoor games (such as corn hole, soccer beer pong, jenga and ladder ball), live music, face painting, raffles and much more. The Good King Tavern’s dining room will also be serving their a la carte menu with delicious dishes including steak tartare, escargot and seared foie gras from 12 p.m.-9 p.m. as well.

614 S 7th St., thegoodkingtavern.com

Royal Boucherie

The Old City hotspot is celebrating the French holiday with unique specials and fun happenings all weekend long. Guests can indulge in RB’s French-themed happy hour highlighting enticing beer, wine and more specialties on Friday (5 p.m.-7 p.m.), stop by for a Bastille Burlesque Show on Saturday (showings at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.), or head to the hotspot for a decadent brunch on the big day, July 14. Brunch will feature live music, wigs, drinks, specials including eggs en cocotte and champagne-braised escargot, and much more.

52 S 2nd St., royalboucherie.com

Parc

What better way to spend Bastille Day than with colorful French specials, impressive entertainment and the gorgeous backdrop of Rittenhouse Park at the French-styled hotspot Parc? Parc’s celebrations will feature a kids tent with balloon art and face painting, live entertainment including a stilt walker, a special photo installation at Rittenhouse Square that comes with specialty tags mimicking the Paris love locks to hang on the fence and much more. Parc will be open at 10 a.m. for brunch, festivities begin at noon.

227 S 18th St., parc-restaurant.com

Bistrot La Minette

The charming French bistro is celebrating Bastille Day in a delicious style. Any Philadelphian who wishes to truly taste the flavors of France can head to this hotspot eatery to indulge in a tasty four-course meal for only $45. Guests will have their choice of soup, a buffet-style second course of pâtés and salads, then an entree of their choice with shared sides and a choice of dessert. Reservations are strongly recommended for this Sunday.

623 S 6th St., bistrotlaminette.com

Ardmore

The Main Line is bringing France right to center stage this weekend with their colorful and high-energy Bastille Day celebration. Head to Station Avenue in Ardmore this Sunday for their all-day street celebration featuring French cuisine, wine, music, dancing, live performances, kid-friendly activities, a moon bounce, art activities and much more. If all the partying outdoors makes you hungry for a meal, head to Delice et Chocolat and The Bercy to indulge in their incredible French treats including a selection of French quiches, crepes, cakes, pastries, croissants, merguez sausage sandwiches, coffee and more. The Bercy will also showcase their outdoor French Wine Garden sponsored by Veuve Clicquot where guests can taste a vast selection of flavorful wines from around the country for only $20 in advance or $25 at the door. However, if you want to get the party started early, head to The Bercy starting at 11 a.m. for their special Bastille Day Grand Brunch Buffet to really start Bastille Day off right. The festival is free and will happen rain or shine.

Fairmount’s Annual Bastille Day Block Party

Although The London Grille is closed and the Eastern State Penitentiary is no longer involved, Fairmount is still celebrating Bastille Day and not holding back one bit. However, the celebration will take place this Saturday (from 1 p.m.-10 p.m.) instead of officially on July 14. Guests who head to Fairmount this weekend can enjoy live entertainment, food and beer trucks, outdoor games (including cornhole, ladder golf, twister and Jenga), raffles, face painting and much more.

Fairmount Avenue, between 22nd St. and Corinthian Ave.