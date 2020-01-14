There is a very special birthday this weekend in Philadelphia. Benjamin Franklin was born on January 17, 1706, and to celebrate, the historical figure's namesake institution, The Franklin Institute, will be pulling out all of the stops for a colorful and exciting Birthday Bash.

Head to the Franklin Institute this weekend to celebrate Benjamin Franklin's birthday

On what would be Franklin's 314th birthday and the day after (Saturday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 18) Philadelphians can head to the popular spot on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to celebrate The Newton of Electricity.

Events for Ben's Birthday Bash at the Insitute will include plenty of activities perfect for all ages, so Philadelphians can bring the whole family out this weekend.

According to the release, guests can indulge in free ice cream courtesy of the Franklin Fountain (available on Saturday only); view demonstrations of the Van de Graaff generator and Tesla coil in the Electricity Exhibit; build challenges designed to innovate and invent solutions using Keva Plans, giant Tinker Toys and Rigmajigs; go on a self-guided tour highlighting significant inventions and innovations from Franklin himself in the museum and even witness live performances of a replica of Franklin's favorite musical instrument, the Glass Armonica.

More activities will explore a few modern innovations, some of which Franklin made famous including flexible catheters, ultrasounds, 3D printing, computer coding and robotics.

But that's not all ⁠— guests are truly in for a special treat this weekend, "Benjamin Franklin" in the flesh will also be making appearances throughout the duration of the Bash.

Philadelphians who head to the Franklin Institute this weekend should also be sure not to miss live electricity science shows at 11 am and 1 pm, and the chance to sing "Happy Birthday" and see an explosive hydrogen balloon fireball at 12 pm at the National Memorial to Benjamin Franklin.

Ben's Birthday Bash will take place Jan. 17 and 18 from 10 am-2 pm, for more information visit fi.edu