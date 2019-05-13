The Big Apple Circus is coming to Philly this week

Get ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple starting this weekend Philly, one of New York City’s most historic and exciting events is headed to the City of Brotherly Love. The Big Apple Circus is one of the country’s largest and most lavish circus extravaganzas, and since Philadelphia was home to the first circus in the USA (April 3, 1793, at the corner of 12th and Market St.) it only makes sense to have this colorful event make a stop here.

According to the release, The Big Apple Circus is passionate about revitalizing the circus for modern-day audiences with unique and astounding human feats in a one-ring show where no seat is more than 50 feet from the performers, and there is enough sizzle outside of the ring to entertain guests from the moment they enter the big top. This year certainly promises to be better than ever.

Ringmaster Stephanie Monseu will be making her debut this year for the BAC and will be displaying some of her incredible talents to wow audiences throughout the extravaganza. Monseau is the third female Ringmaster ever in the Big Apple Circus’ 41-year history.

Be on the lookout for “The Strongest Mom in the World” Virginia Tuells and her husband Ihosvanys Perez who will be displaying their Duel Fusion act for the circus. This breathtaking acrobatic act where Virginia handles most of the lifts combines dance, strength, flexibility and passion.

Another exciting act to look out for comes from The Flying Tunizianis. According to the release, this talented family will be presenting a double-wide flying trapeze act for the first time in Big Apple Circus history, showcasing seven fliers and two catchers in addition to the quadruple somersault by Ammed Tuniziani – a feat only successfully landed by 10 people in the world – alongside his wife Estefani, brothers Gamal and Dandino and more.

Other jaw-dropping acts include impressive trampoline feats from the Spicy Circus created by Andréanne Quintal, a daring and balletic performance titled the Desire of Flight, a free-standing ladder balancing act by Emil Faltyny, the gravity-defying horizontal juggler Victor Moiseev and much more.

The Big Apple Circus does not use exotic animals of any kind. The only animals featured are the Big Apple’s beloved rescue dogs, horses and ponies all trained by the circus’ third generation certified animal trainer, Jenny Vidbe. According to the release for over two decades, Jenny has been rescuing dogs and horses, and training those who show talent and interest in circus acts. When not performing, they live with Jenny on her upstate New York ranch.

If you love to snack on classic circus food while being entranced by the performances as well, you’re in luck. The BAC features circus classics with a healthy twist. The enticing popcorn is made with all organic ingredients and the delicious cotton candy is spun with all-natural ingredients as well. There will also be plenty of beer and wine available for adults on the menu.

The Big Apple Circus will be performing at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, from Saturday, May 18 through Sunday, June 16. Times and prices vary, tickets are available on Ticketmaster. The BAC will also feature a sensory-friendly performance on May 31st at 11 am.