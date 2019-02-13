The city of Philadelphia is big on beer and even bigger on the Big Philly Beerfest. This two-day extravaganza features hundreds of craft beers, live music and connoisseur bites from Reading Terminal Market. Breweries and beer enthusiasts are traveling from all over the region to attend the crafty event and join in on the fun all weekend long.

Everything you need to know about the 2019 Big Philly Beerfest

The Big Philly Beerfest features fresh craft beers of all styles and tastes from numerous well-known breweries. Philadelphians can expect samples from Fat Head's Brewery (the sponsor of the event), Evil Twin, 21st Amendment, Allagash, Anderson Valley, Angry Orchard, Cape May, Great Lakes, Kurant Cider, Neshaminy Creek, Oskar Blues, Sierra Nevada, Slyfox, Sterling Pig, Terrapin, Twin Lakes, Urban Village and many, many more. Of course, some Philly favorites such as Yard's and Yuengling will also be in attendance.

Everyone can find a brew they like whether its a hoppy IPA, sweet cider, full-bodied wheat beer, tasty stout or a classic Lager. For those who aren't the biggest fan of beer or simply can't drink too much of it, there will also be White Claw seltzers ready to be consumed.

Any beer lover can purchase tickets on the official website, and there are a few different types to choose from. Regular admission ($45-$55) gets you unlimited samples in a 5oz. souvenir acrylic mug and early admission ($55-$65) gets you everything regular admission does, but also permission to enter the Beerfest an hour earlier. The Connoisseurs Reception ticket ($85) gets you more special amenities such as unlimited sampling in the main festival, a special souvenir glass, access into the Connoisseur Reception Area, a special connoisseurs only entrance and a $5 gift card to Reading Terminal.

The Connoisseur Reception Area is a separate banquet area with tasty treats from Reading Terminal Market. Each bite is paired with a specialty connoisseur-only beer. Food bites will run from 7 pm to 9 pm, beers will go until they run out, and patrons with the Connoisseurs Reception ticket can come and go as they please.

The Big Philly Beerfest is also offering designated driver ($20) and Connoisseurs designated driver ($35) tickets. The designated driver ticket options gets you early admission (if you arrive with someone who has an early admission drinking ticket), a $5 voucher for food at any food booth plus water and soft drinks at the event. The Connoisseurs designated driver ticket includes the same access and benefits as full Connoisseur tickets (besides the alcohol of course) plus free water and soft drinks on the Exhibition floor at the Designated Driver Booth. Both DD tickets are only available in advance, not at the door.

Drivers can also use Spot Hero to reserve a spot for the event in a designated area. Anyone can select the date and time they are attending the Beerfest and compare prices and distance of many lots and garages nearby. After doing so, the spot you select is guaranteed.

If you go, Feb. 15-16, various times, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, $20-$85, bigphillybeerfest.com