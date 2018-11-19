Every year for the past 25 years the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest opens just in time for the holidays. Philadelphians get to experience a winter wonderland right in their backyard, and this year the opening day of the RiverRink is going to be better than ever.

Everything you need to know about this year's Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

On opening day, the Blue Cross RiverRink is offering free skating tickets to the public in honor of their 25th anniversary. The free admission includes free skating on the ice rink and free skate rentals as well. Tickets are available online on the official site and in person at the rink.

Ice skating isn't the only activity involved in Winterfest. The seasonal winter park transports guests to a fairytale snowy landscape with beautiful lighting and outdoor seating areas with firepits. While sitting by the warm fires guests can enjoy tasty treats from the Franklin Fountain Confectionery Cabin including hot fudge sundaes, ice cream waffle sandwiches and s'more kits for grilling.

Chickie's and Pete's, Garces and Skelly's Amusements are serving up delicious food and beverages as well. Guests can enjoy Chickie's and Pete's world-famous Crabfries and clam chowder, the Impossible burger from Garces, a slice or whole pie from Portside Pizza and much more.

While at Winterfest guests can indulge in a visit to the Lodge; a cozy ski-chalet inspired haven that has a clear view of the ice rink, a heated wraparound porch, comfortable couches, fireplaces and plenty of gathering tables. On select nights the Lodge transforms into a dance floor for Latin Nights, Dance Halls and throwback DJs. Plus the lodge can be reserved for holiday parties and other winter events as well.

The Lodge bar highlights craft beers with local and regional brews and also features seasonal cocktails such as spiked hot chocolate and non-alcoholic beverages like apple cider from Linvilla Orchards, hot tea and coffee.The Kids Lodge is perfect for families and features tons of fun activities including interactive arcade games like pinball and air hockey, small rides and more. The Kids Lodge is also available to book for birthday parties for your kiddos too.

To make the experience extra special Winterfest also includes warming cabins that create a private and intimate gathering space filled with warm blankets, soft pillows, holiday greens, heaters, fireplaces and games. The warming cabins are available to rent online with bar and catering options.

The Blue Cross RiverRink opens on Nov. 23 and will be open until March 3. For times, ticket prices and more information, visit the official website.