Spring has sprung Philly, and flowers aren't the only thing that are beginning to bloom. Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group recently opened their latest culinary hotspot Blume last week and already this one-of-a-kind restaurant and natural wine bar is a hit. You may recognize the space, the popular cider and pizza spot Cinder once stood there until Sourias decided to re-vamp the venue to the effervescent and unique concept Blume.

Check out what is springing up at the city's hottest new eatery, Blume

Blume is stylish, lush and playful, as soon as you pass by the space on the street it catches your eye. Sourias recruited Anne White of AGW Interiors to come up with the new design, and White certainly transformed the space into a mystical and magical eatery that you just need to see to believe. Blume features 200 plants lining the ceiling, 2,300 roses on the back wall, 88 colored glass mirror panels and a giant butterfly mural across the front of the building.

"Drawing inspiration from the Victorian era with the elaborate gardens and intricate colorful wallpaper patterns; the bright colors were used to transform the space from the former restaurant into something completely different and fun," said White in a release. “I looked at the best design elements of Craft Concepts other properties and wanted to continue the journey - and bring us to the next level. I wanted to borrow inspiration and modernize elements from the Victorian era. I wanted to create a beautifully energetic and memorable space with color, floral motifs, 200+ live plants above, and different spaces and moments in the larger space that didn’t exist before.”

The food and drinks are just as over-the-top and unique as the decor. The kitchen serves delectable bites and eclectic spins on common dishes- everything is simple yet elevated. Craft Concepts strived to use only locally sourced and seasonal ingredients; the group also wanted to acquire a plethora of vegetarian and vegan options. Mouthwatering dishes include kung pao calamari with fennel, chilis and peanuts; gruyère sticks with French onion dip; gnocchi with cauliflower, pine nuts and celery root puree; cauliflower steak with tabbouleh and Tahini spiked tofu; grilled cheese with tomato jam and the chef's choice of cheese; a tasty selection of flatbreads and much more.

Executive Chef Aila DeVowe wanted to feature a creative and engaging menu, while still maintaining an ‘easy’ and approachable vibe. "Street food inspired a lot of the small plates at Blume," said DeVowe in a release. "I just think it’s something that has a shared commonality throughout a lot of cultures. Most of the other dishes I wanted to have recognizable flavors that were just done in an unexpected way. I wanted to make serious food that doesn’t take itself too seriously. I like to have fun and enjoy what I’m doing-but use a range of techniques and styles and influences."

The bar is equally as creative, for the first time ever, Craft Concepts Group went for a program that is cocktail and natural wine forward. Blume features fun and fruity cocktails, a vast selection of drafts and plenty of natural wine. According to the release, the beer program will feature a robust selection of local ales, lagers and ciders - available by draft, can and bottle. The bar program was designed by Operations Manager Rob Kline and Beverage Manager Ella Pittman, along with beer and cider lists curated by Craft Concepts Group Director of Operations Alex Bokulich. Blume's 32 tap-line will pour 20 craft beers and ciders, 4 wines and 8 draft cocktails.

"Natural wine is how one of the world’s oldest beverages used to be made -organically and without adding ANYTHING to it in the cellar. We believe in the simplicity and beauty of natural wine along with the fact it goes along with our love of fresh, green spaces. We handpicked approachable, easy drinking, affordable natural wines that are delicious and promote sustainability," Kline said in a release.

Blume is truly one-of-a-kind, the new eatery and hotspot is innovative, fun and most importantly delicious. Head over to this new haven as soon as you can, it's the ideal spot to hang out with friends, get a perfect Instagram picture and indulge in plenty of enticing food and drink options.

Blume is located at 1500 Locust St., Philadelphia. For more about Blume, visit @BlumePhilly on Instagram or call (267) 761-5582 (the official website will be live soon).