It’s May, and summer is around the corner. If you haven’t started making weekend or vacation plans to spend some time on the Jersey Shore, now is the time to start. Head to Atlantic City for a healthy balance of beach relaxation and nightlife. The Borgata, one of the largest properties in AC, brings Vegas-style entertainment and hospitality to the shore. With so much to do and see, it’s easy to spend an entire weekend just at the hotel.

How to make the most of a weekend getaway at the Borgata this summer

The stay

The rooms in the high rise hotel have stunning views of the rest of Atlantic City and the waterfront. Book a cozy Standard room for a getaway for two, or upgrade to a suite to take advantage of having a spacious living area. All rooms have marble bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the view. For groups, the hotel is the perfect destination for a bachelor or bachelorette party, or another group getaway.

During the day

The key to a great weekend at the Shore is combining daytime relaxation with nighttime fun. The Borgata is just a 10-minute drive from the Atlantic City beach and destinations like the Steel Pier amusement park. From July 1 to Sept. 1, take advantage of the Borgata’s complimentary shuttle service to Brigantine Beach on weekends, beach tags and towels included. If you want to take a dip without leaving the hotel, check out the stunning Borgata Indoor Pool & Gardens, a lush (and air-conditioned) tropical oasis. You can lounge or swim in comfort, or head to the outdoor pool opening June 21.

After dark

The Borgata is the premier spot for all things nightlife, with a huge casino that has something for everyone. (Yes, even newbies.)For dinner, Philadelphia’s own Michael Schulson of Schulson Collective (Double Knot, Sampan, Giuseppe & Sons) owns Izakaya. The modern Japanese restaurant located in the casino serves sushi, a chef’s tasting menu and an impressive cocktail list. For a gourmet Italian feast, head to Michael Symon’s Angeline for classic antipasti dishes and signature dish, Mom’s Lasagne. A Sunday Supper family style menu is available every day of the week, with house-made pasta and a family recipe for red sauce that was passed down to the James Beard Award-winning chef.

It isn’t a Borgata experience without seeing a show during your stay. Borgata’s own concert venue, The Music Box, is bringing several top acts this summer. The intimate venue seats 1,000 so you can feel close to performances. Lineup highlights include Wu-Tang Clan on June 15 ($89-$129) and Diana Ross on June 29 ($71-$121). In addition to the larger acts, check out regular burlesque and comedy shows throughout the week.

While you’re there, head to the casino floor for a few rounds of slots, or test your poker or Roulette skills at more than 150 table games. The casino is also opening the new Race & Sports Book later this summer, a brand new bar and lounge exclusively for betting on horse races and other sporting events.

The Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, New Jersey. To learn more about The Music Box, Izakaya, Angeline and to book a room, visit theborgata.com