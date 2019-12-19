It’s December, and although there really isn’t too much of an outside draw to the beach right now, there still is plenty to do down at the shore in Atlantic City --- especially at the Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa. The amenities at this Atlantic City hotspot range in interests for anyone of any age and a trip to this coastal casino is just what the doctor ordered.

Why the Borgata is the perfect getaway for business and pleasure

If you need some time to relax, head to the Borgata’s Spa featuring a wide variety of grade-A services and also special midweek packages including a Universal Facial for $99, Winter Warm-Up Massage for $99 and an Aromatherapy Body Wrap for $99.

After pampering yourself at the spa, a culinary treat is definitely next up on the list, and the Borgata has certainly got you covered on that front. Guests can dine at a plethora of delicious restaurant choices including Izakaya by Michael Shulscon and The Wine Bar at The Marketplace. Izakaya serves up a series of delectable options (think sushi, sashimi, samplers and Japanese sake) and a special food and drink menu every Monday, while The Wine Bar features a wide variety of enticing wine choices and delicious bites (think lobster ravioli, pesto chicken, eggplant parmesan and Caprese salad). Other fine dining options include Angeline by Michael Symon, Bobby Flay Steak, Old Homestead Steakhouse, Wolfgang Puck American Grille and more.

Guests can also do some shopping while at this coastal oasis. The Borgata offers a colorful amount of enticing retailers including Capri, Carina, Hugo Boss, Fixation, Misura and plenty of other specialty options.

But aside from the award-winning restaurants, electric dining options and swanky accommodations, the Borgata is also a great meeting place for all work-related necessities and even conventions.

The Borgata features 70,000 square feet of meeting space for your incentive, regional, sales or executive meetings and an additional 18,000 feet in the Water Club as well. All of the spaces are chock full of advanced technology, highly personalized and expert staff, and visual capabilities for all of your presentation needs. It’s basically your one-stop shore shop for all things business-related this winter and spring.

In fact, according to the website, Borgata and The Water Club redefined not only what business and pleasure could be in Atlantic City, they’ve set the bar for what they should be. They’ve been recognized for outstanding service in meetings, incentive travel programs, trade shows and conventions by readers of some of the industry’s most highly regarded trade publications.

So if you’re looking for a little fun for business or pleasure (or both), look no further than the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa this winter and spring season.

For more information visit theborgata.com