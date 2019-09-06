Center City’s luxury department store Boyds is known for its wide range of clothing items and in-house tailors, but now Boyds is delving into another hot market — beauty.

Boyds recently launched their new beauty section featuring exclusive products

For the first time in the store’s history, Boyds will be offering a wide range of beauty brands for both females and males, some of which are exclusive to the store in the City of Brotherly Love.

“When choosing brands, we wanted to provide luxury brands that women identify with, but we also selected brands who create products with integrity, some of whom give back to the community and are environmentally sustainable,” said Director of New Business Development Missy Dietz in a release. “We’re very excited for the Boyds Beauty launch and we look forward to expanding our capabilities that we’ve expertly tailored to the needs of our customers.”

Boyds Beauty launched last week, and already Philadelphians have been taking advantage of the quality products being offered in the store. The 1,500-square-foot section on the main floor of the store features a curated inventory of high-end cosmetics, fragrance and skincare products. Boyds Beauty includes products from Tata Harper, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris, Atelier Cologne, Agustinus Bader and Creed. According to the release, Boyds Beauty is the first and only retailer to carry products from The Laundress NY, Hush & Dotti, Kevyn Aucoin and Kjaer Weis in the city as well.

The new beauty section of the store comes after a massive $10-million-dollar renovation which was completed less than a year ago. Boyds is continuing its objective of continually advancing the store’s efficiency and repertoire with the launch of Boyds Beauty and with future plans for spa treatments and a fourth-floor expansion featuring eveningwear and personal shopping space.

“We understand the need to grow with the needs of our customers and our primary goal is to create a one-stop, experiential retail environment for Boyds shoppers,” said Kent Gushner, president and third-generation owner of Boyds in a release. “Beauty is unchartered territory for us, but through our ability to know, understand, and evolve with our clientele, we are confident that this new department will be successful.”

To learn more about Boyds Beauty (1818 Chestnut St.), visit boydsphila.com