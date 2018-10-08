All the ways to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Philly

October means Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Philadelphia is ready to step in and support the cause. Plenty of bars, restaurants and shops are gearing up for Breast Cancer Awareness to help support in any way they can. Here's how you can get involved this month.

All the ways to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Philadelphia

Tria

The wine bar Tria is donating $1 from every glass of Rosé Cava Brut sold to Living Beyond Breast Cancer throughout the whole month of October.

2005 Walnut St., Philadelphia, triaphilly.com

Breast Cancer Awareness Day at Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Professionals and experts from Cancer Treatment Centers of America will take part in a showcase of different educational events for breast cancer patients, caregivers and the community. There will be refreshments provided as well.

Oct. 18, 6 P.M.- 8 P.M., Cancer Treatment Centers of America 1331 East Wyoming Ave., Philadelphia, free, cancercenter.com

A Celebration of Survivors Pink Tie Breast Cancer Gala

It is time to celebrate the fact that you survived, knew someone that did, or were a caregiver. There will be food, refreshments, a silent auction, a fashion show and much more.

Nov. 9, 7 P.M.- 11 P.M., Pegasus Room, 5534-46 Pulaski Ave., Philadelphia, $100- $150, mapado.com

Rose' Soiree'

Enjoy a night filled with rose, delicious food and entertainment all in support of a good cause supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Oct. 19, 8 P.M., 11 P.M., 6380 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, $25, eventbrite.com

Little Rebel Beer Garden

South Philly's Devil's Den is hosting an event where only pink drinks will be flowing in honor of BCA month. Ten percent of sales will be donated to the Rena Rowan Breast Center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Oct. 19, 5 P.M.- 10 P.M.,1148 S 11th St., Philadelphia, devilsdenphilly.com

Brunch en Blush

This brunch is completely dedicated to breast cancer survivors, fighters and all of their families. A huge portion of the proceeds will go towards Unite For Her, every ticket sold helps find the cure.

Oct. 27, 11 A.M.- 2:30 P.M., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Philadelphia Airport,4509 Island Ave., Philadelphia, $30-$60, eventbrite.com

Stratus

All month long, Stratus located on the roof of Hotel Monaco in Old City, will offer glasses of Veuve Clicquot Rosé for just $15, a glass usually costs $50.

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, stratuslounge.com

Lights for the Cure

Since 2002 Philadelphia has partnered up with the Susan G. Komen foundation to paint the town pink with lights all around the city. Pink will make an appearance all month long in different locations including the National Constitution Center, Independence Seaport Museum, One Liberty Place, Kimmel Center and more, all in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

All through October, Various locations around the city, philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Rock the Ribbon Annual Gala

Breastcancer.org sponsors this annual event featuring entertainment, live music, activities, refreshments including a donut wall from Federal Donuts, goody bags with coupons and more. But of course, the best part is the support of a good cause.

Oct. 20, 6 P.M- 11 P.M., Masonic Temple, One North Broad St., Philadelphia, tickets vary, breastcancer.org

Pop Up Pink Parade at The Vision Venue

There is a day full of activities all to support Breast Cancer Awareness including a breakfast, pep rally, balloon release, two-mile walk and more. Shopping at the store is all for a good cause as well; a portion of proceeds will go to Philadelphia's own Traci's BIO (Beautiful Inside & OUT) Breast Cancer Awareness Organization.

Oct. 21, 9 A.M.- 6 P.M., The Pop Up Store at The Vision Venue, 410 South St., Philadelphia, tracisbio.org