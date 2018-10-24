Point Breeze's favorite BYOB Mexico City-inspired diner Café Ynez always serves up authentic Mexican cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Next week starting Wednesday, October 31 until November 1 the popular eatery will debut some interesting and delicious specials.

Café Ynez is serving up delicious specials for the Day of the Dead including a grasshopper taco

Día de los Muertos is often confused as a Mexican version of Halloween; however, Day of the Dead is actually a festive and colorful celebration of deceased loved ones boasting costumes, parties, parades, and traditional food and drink.

In celebration of the holiday, Café Ynez General Manager, Ricardo Hernandez-Lorenzo, and Executive Chef, JC Piña — both hailing from Mexico City — are collaborating on three special Day of the Dead features including Pan de Muerto ($2), a bread traditionally prepared and eaten on Day of the Dead, and Mexican Hot Chocolate ($3).

The most interesting special is their three Tacos de Chapulines ($13). Yes, that’s Spanish for crickets or grasshoppers, and they are delicious. Guests can enjoy a trio of critter tacos, boasting sautéed grasshoppers, onions, pico de gallo, red cabbage, radish and guacamole. Chapulines are grasshoppers that are commonly eaten in Mexico City — typically served as a snack or as a filling, similar to Café Ynez’s Tacos de Chapulines.

If grasshoppers aren't exactly in your palette there is a lot more to try. Café Ynez will also be serving Pan de Muerto, a traditional Day of the Dead sweet bread with roasted poppy seeds as well as creamy hot chocolate made with Mexican-style Abuelita Chocolate.

If you are feeling brave or if you just want an authentic Mexican treat, stop by Café Ynez for their one of a kind Day of the Dead offerings. Café Ynez is located at 2025 Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia.