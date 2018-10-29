The Camden Adventure Aquarium opens their Mermaids exhibit this week

The Camden Adventure Aquarium has brought back their Mermaids exhibit due to popular demand. The exhibit will feature all of the same magical aspects as before, but there will also be a new addition that will take guests breaths away.

The Mermaids exhibit opens this week at the Camden Adventure Aquarium

The Mermaids exhibit at the Camden Adventure Aquarium gives patrons the chance to get up close to the mythical creatures we only read about in story-books. The event is fantastic for the whole family, especially the kiddos.

Guests can meet a mermaid on land for a unique one-on-one experience, H2O Photo will be on-hand to take a professional photo for your group as well. Then you can check out a mermaid hanging out with other sea creatures at the Mermaid Beach Club. Stop by to say hello to a real-life mermaid as she relaxes in the stingray touch pool and shows off her tail to guests.

Kids can also meet a pirate who will be there during all mermaid activities. Afterward, kids also have the opportunity to become a pirate or a mermaid when they visit Stacey’s Face Painting to transform into one of the nautical characters.

The best part of the exhibit is new this year. Guests have the opportunity to purchase timed tickets where they actually witness a mermaid swim among the sharks and sea life in their Shark Realm Exhibit. That's right, while in the aquarium your whole family can witness a mermaid in action and maybe even get a wave from her. The aquarium recommends that guests take videos instead of photos for this specific part of the exhibit.

The exhibit runs from Saturday, November 3 until November 11 at the Camden Adventure Aquarium located at 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ. You can purchase tickets here.