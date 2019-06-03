Summer is here and that means Center City Sips is finally returning, and every Philadelphian can finally look forward to hump day during this sun-kissed season. Every Wednesday some of Center City's tops spots will offer enticing specials, discounts and more to help beat the heat and keep your week moving in the right direction. Effen Vodka will be an official partner again this year, and the 2019 sips season officially kicks off this Wednesday on June 5.

Center City District Sips kicks off this week in Philly

Over 80 participating bars will be offering $6 signature cocktails featuring Effen Vodka, $5 wine, $4 beer and half-priced appetizers every week (until August 28) from 5 pm to 7 pm. A few participating restaurants include Abe Fisher, Bar Bombon, Bellini Grill, Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, Craftsman Row Saloon, Dilworth Park Café, Franky Bradley's, Aki Nom Nom, Harp & Crown, Independence Beer Garden, Max Brenner, Opa, Sampan, SUGA by Susana Foo, Uptown Beer Garden, Woody's Bar, Yakitori Boy and many more. There are also a few new additions added to the already impressive lineup of hotspots this year including Continental Midtown, Giuseppe & Sons and Iron Hill Brewery. The full list of participating restaurants will be available on Center City Sip's official website.

Every hotspot will feature their own beer, wine and appetizer specials, but the Effen Vodka drinks will be the same at each CCS spot. According to the release, the cocktails will feature a few of Effen's delicious flavors, their tasty repertoire includes Original, Black Cherry, Raspberry, Cucumber, Blood Orange and Green Apple, as well as the newly released Effen Rosé and Effen Yuzu Citrus. Philadelphians can also find recipes to the Effen Rosé Club Soda and the Effen Yuzu Citrus and Grapefruit Club Soda online as well, so everyone can bring the fun home with them.

If you're hungry by 7 pm, stick around for a delicious dinner deal. A few of CCS' participating spots will also be offering a 15% discount following the happy hour.

According to the release, Center City Sips' participants can post their own ‘CCD SIPS Story’ on Twitter and Instagram using #CCDSIPS for the chance to win $200 in gift cards to participating locations. One winner will be selected each month of Sips.

For more information on Center City Sips, visit CCDSIPS.com or follow @CCDSIPS on Twitter and Instagram.