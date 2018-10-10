Friday, October 12 is the Grand Opening of Cherry Street Pier along the Delaware River waterfront. The long-awaited project is ready to debut the newly revamped entertainment area for all Philadelphians to enjoy. The pier was originally used as a destination for ships to unload their cargo onto trains until the mid-20th century. Now it will be open to the public for their enjoyment.

The grand opening of Cherry Street Pier is finally here

One of the more interesting additions in the Cherry Street Pier are the 14 artist studios, created out of shipping containers. The studios are designed to let visitors peek inside and watch the artists live in action. , 17 artists will occupy the workspaces on opening night, one studio will remain open for a lucky future artist applicant. There is also a garden area perfect for artists to sit in and collaborate.

You will not go hungry while visiting the pier either. Four food vendors are there to delight visitors tastebuds including Little Baby's Ice Cream, Indonesian fare from James Beard-nominated Hardena/Waroeng Surabaya, and savory menu items from Birdie's Biscuits. One final vendor will be announced to fill the final slot. The vendors will serve food from inside retrofitted trolley cars that once ran up and down Columbus Boulevard, right outside of Cherry Street Pier.

On the second floor of the pier, visitors can check out the balcony for an amazing view overlooking the pier. There also is Stadium seating at the back of Cherry Street Pier overlooking the Delaware River waterfront and an indoor area that will be used for various events, such as movie screenings. There is also talk of a patio space with prime viewing of the river and future Philadelphia fireworks displays.

Opening night will feature two free performances by Theatre Philadelphia and Orchestra 2001. Although parts of the pier will still be under construction there will be plenty of celebration after the grand opening. Cherry Street Pier and Race Street Pier will host Festival for the People- a massive celebration of subcultural forms of art ranging from comics to tattoos to internet culture. Festival for the People will kick off October 13 and run the next weekend as well.

"Our goal was to maintain the industrial grittiness and weathered look of it while bringing it up to a level of care that allows for public access," says Lizzie Woods, vice president of planning and capital programs for the Delaware River Waterfront Corp., the developer behind Cherry Street Pier.