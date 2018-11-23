It's the most wonderful time of the year Philly, and every holiday season the historic Love Park is transformed into the magical Christmas Village. The festive wonderland presented by Bank of America mimics a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market, but there are a few surprises in store for this year. Here is everything you need to know about Love Park's Christmas Village in Philadelphia.

Christmas Village encompasses all of the best parts of the holiday season; delicious food (you can literally smell the gingerbread), dazzling lights, decorations, live entertainment, children’s activities, photos with Santa Claus presented by ACME and of course plenty of shopping. Every week is a different experience as well; there are themed days, events and even wine tastings.

This year, over 80 international and local merchants and artists will sell high-quality and lovingly crafted gifts in decorated tents and wooden houses making Christmas Village the perfect destination for all of your holiday shopping. You can find everything on your list including ornaments, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, home goods, artwork, sweets and more.

Hungry after all of the shopping? You're in luck. Tasty treats include German Bratwurst or Schnitzel served on a roll, Käsespätzle (soft cheese egg noodles freshly made in a huge cast-iron pan, decorated with onions), Döner Kebab, Belgian fries and much more. Plus look for the cheese booth to return this year with baked cheese and critically acclaimed raclette melted cheese. Beverages to sip on include traditional German Gluhwein (spiced mulled wine served hot), rich hot chocolate and different draft beers, including exclusive creations of Brewery Techne. Enjoy all of the fantastic edible offerings at the new outdoor seating area called The Alm.

“We are thrilled that the Christmas Village in Philadelphia tradition will return to LOVE Park again this year,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell in a release. “Christmas Village is full of holiday cheer, an abundance of high-quality gift ideas, and fun attractions like live music and children’s activities. I am excited that this year’s Christmas Village will be even more spectacular than previous years thanks to additional seating, new decorations and beer and wine offerings plus new weekday programming.”

The most exciting new addition to come to the Christmas Village in Philadelphia is the "The Present." This magnificent, glowing light display is 27-feet-tall and features a 4-foot decorative bow and five miles of red and white LED lights, consisting of 100,000 bulbs. Mayor Jim Kenney himself will be lighting the present. The present creates a space in the historic holiday village for Philadelphians to donate to various causes that will benefit the people and parks of the city. Additionally, guests who donate will have the opportunity to leave their messages of giving on gift tags they can tie to the inside wall of The Present.

“In addition to all the wonderful holiday attractions that Philadelphia has to offer, this year Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and the Fairmount Park Conservancy have added a stunning light installation in the middle of LOVE Park,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “The Present is a beautiful new feature that encourages Philadelphians to participate in the season of giving. I hope everyone will stop by to check out this new feature and consider donating to one of the worthy causes it promotes.”

Christmas Village is open now until Dec.24. Admission is free, and everything else is pay as you go. There is so much going on in this festive wonderland. For a full list of themed days and offerings visit philachristmas.com.