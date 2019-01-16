It's only been about 15 months since the devastatingly tragic fire destroyed the popular South Street eatery Bridget Foy's. Foy's (originally East Philly Café) was family owned and known for serving Philadelphians delicious meals for almost four decades. Now, Bridget and her husband Paul Rodriguez-the owners of the beloved cornerstone spot-have turned the page with the opening of their new restaurant Cry Baby Pasta while Foy's is still undergoing construction (Foy's is set to open again this fall.)

Bridget Foy's owners are finally opening up their new spot: Cry Baby Pasta

Cry Baby Pasta boasts a vast Italian inspired menu from husband-and-wife team chefs David Gilberg and Carla Goncalves, a 55 seat dining room, a twelve seat oak bar and a warm atmosphere that will make anyone feel comfortable and at home- in a chic way.

"We are thrilled to return to doing what we love," said Bridget Foy. "We want to thank each and every person for sending their love and support during the difficult time after the fire. We had an outpouring of support from not only our amazing customers and locals - but from people around the region and the East coast. We are so excited to reopen Bridget Foy's later this year - and in the meantime get back to being the hosts in our brand new restaurant Cry Baby Pasta. We hope to make new memories with everyone at what we hope will become a neighborhood staple - and we can't express how excited we are to open our doors this week. It isn't the journey we imagined, but from the fire it led us to a new adventure and we can't wait to share it with everyone."

Cry Baby Pasta features a "fun, casual, modern and colorful atmosphere" with a menu that mimics the same values. Every dish is made from scratch and will take your taste buds on a ride to a saucier and tastier place. Chefs Gilberg and Goncalve wanted to create simply presented dishes with flavors and zest that are incomparable. The menu consists of house-made pastas, sides, starters, bruschetta and large plates as well as housemade bread and pastries. There will also be seasonal vegetables featured with some of the mouth-watering menu items.

Foy and Rodriguez wanted to create a neighborhood spot where a group of friends could hang out, sip on some wine, eat incredible food and chat all while feeling cozy. Walking in the door should feel like a warm hug- Foy and Rodriguez get that. "I call it a rock and roll pasta bar - where you can let your hair down and be yourself - share dishes - find something for everyone - with our fun and quirky style of branding and design," said Foy.

Cry Baby features a full liquor license and has a full line of spirits, six craft beers by the draft, four wines by the tap, 35 wines by the bottle and an Italian inspired cocktail menu as well. Cry Baby will be open 7 days a week with the bar opening at 4 pm and the dining room opening at 5 pm. The kitchen will be open until 10 pm on Sun-Thurs and midnight on Fri and Sat. Cry Baby will also implement an outdoor seating area when the weather gets warmer, a happy hour menu later this winter and possible brunch, lunch and delivery options in the future.

Cry Baby Pasta opens on Jan. 18 at 4 pm and is located at 27 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia. For more information and reservations visit crybabypasta.com