DesignPhiladelphia 2018: The festival that lets you be apart of designing the future

DesignPhiladelphia 2018 is finally here and more exciting than ever with over 120 events spanning nine days. This special event is known as the largest and oldest festival of its kind in the nation. Highlights include different and unique educational experiences for the public to enjoy focusing on urban planning, fashion, furniture, multimedia, and architecture.

What to expect at DesignPhiladelphia 2018

The website states: "This year we partnered with the incredible team at Cohere to create a campaign for this year's festival: Design Purpose focuses on the intention, process, and the functionality of design. One of the most compelling aspects of DesignPhiladelphia is that we collaborate with our design schools, and highlight the extraordinary young talent and innovation happening right in our own backyard. As a result, the content is always aspirational, civically inclined and focused on designing with purpose."

The most exciting part of DesignPhiladelphia 2018 is that it's not just an art festival, it's a design festival. The primary purpose of the event is not only to be pretty on the eyes and aesthetically innovative but to be functionally innovative. The campaign will illustrate different projects and statistics that provide opportunities and a call to action for the design community to use their talents to actively participate in solving some of the most critical problems facing our city, our region, our country, and our world.

The kickoff party will be hosted at Bok located at 1901 S. 9th St. in South Philadelphia. Sip on refreshing beverages by Yards Brewery, Peroni and Philadelphia Distilling, while snacking on homemade sweet and savory dumplings by The Pierogie Kitchen, Hawaii-style street food and desserts by Poi Dog Philly and flavorful drinks and snacks from 12th Street Catering.

There will be plenty of exhibits, parties, talks and activities to choose from; download the new DesignPhilly App to help navigate what you want to attend. The app showcases and highlights everything to look forward to with DesignPhiladelphia and makes figuring out where to go much smoother.

Check out designphiladelphia.org to find out the full schedule of events for DesignPhiladelphia 2018.