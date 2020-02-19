Dim Sum House by Jane G's opens this week in Center City

If you are a dim sum fan, get excited, and even if you've never had the pleasure of trying the enticing cuisine, you're in for treat. Dim Sum House by Jane G’s is opening Thursday, and the new Rittenhouse Square hotspot will be bringing every-day dim sum in two styles to the City of Brotherly Love.

The newly opened Dim Sum House comes from mother-son duo Jane Guo and Jackson Fu who also operate Dim Sum House in University City (while Fu’s wife, and Guo’s daughter-in-law, Sally Song owns the award-winning Dim Sum Garden in Chinatown as well.) After tragedy struck early last year, the restauranteurs are elated to re-open the doors of this popular hotspot.

“We are so proud to bring our celebrated Dim Sum House by Jane G’s to Rittenhouse Square,” said Fu in the release. “After a fire that closed Jane G’s in early fall of 2019, we are excited to re-open the doors and bring our all-day dim sum in two ways to all new fans in Center City. We want to bring all of the favorite dishes we currently offer in University City, plus some new surprises⁠—including a much-expanded selection of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes. We also want to pay homage to Jane G’s by offering some select favorites for our long-time loyal customers.”

Dim Sum House will be serving hungry Philadelphians lunch and dinner service upon opening. The cuisine is originally a dining tradition originating thousands of years ago, and the share-able bites of goodness are front and center at DSH.

According to the release, Dim Sum House’s menu will feature a combination of Shanghai Style Dim Sum (soup dumplings) and Cantonese Style Dim Sum (a la carte style instead of the push carts). Shanghai Dim Sum items tend to be a little sweeter, whereas Cantonese is more seafood-heavy and more light and delicate, natural taste of foods. On top of two styles of dim sum, guests can also look for entrees and favorites from the region of Jiang Nan (or South of the river), which is comprised of mainly Shanghai, Canton and ZheJiang cuisines. The South-Eastern coast of China prides itself in heavy seafood oriented dishes with a focus on the natural taste of ingredients. A nice balance of vegetarian dishes, light pork dishes, and even subtly sweet seafood, Jiang Nan Cuisine ranks among some of the top cuisines in the world.

The menu will also feature ten all-new menu items (think steamed lobster with canton noodles, honey vinegar spare ribs, garlic seaweed salad, stir fry brussel sprouts and more) and also special sections that will feature items that are gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian.

“Focusing on quality and freshness of ingredients, we aligned our Dim Sum concept with those found in most all of Asia and even the West Coast in the USA,” added Fu in the release. “A La Carte style allows the kitchen to prepare fresh made to order dishes. Although it takes a little longer to arrive, but there’s no question in terms of the freshness and quality of food. Also, most Dim Sum restaurants with the push carts end their service by around 2:30 to 3 p.m. everyday. We wanted to offer DimSum around the clock.”

Joining the delicious line-up of edible offerings also comes a new way to order. Philadelphians who head to Dim Sum House will be able to place their orders for dim sum favorites on a checklist they can hand off and update with their server as their experience progresses. This new style will also be debuting eventually at the University City location.

To pair with the delicious menu offerings is also a full bar featuring wines by the glass and bottle, beer and uniquely crafted signature cocktails. “There are a lot of odes to old school classic feel cocktails from the 20’s and 30’s and pre-prohibition,” said Fu in the release.

Philadelphians can enjoy the menu while soaking in the beautiful environment that Dim Sum House has created. The goal with the renovations was to create "a friendlier, lighter and more airy space." That was made possible by removing the big banquet walls, and adding more open seating. Additional renovations include new decor, paint, new lighting at the bar, adding more sinks in the bathrooms, and other decorative and cosmetic touches around the dining room⁠—and the results are quite stunning.

Jane G’s opens Thursday, Febr. 20 (1930 Chestnut St.), at 11:30 a.m. As a special treat, for its grand opening, from noon to 2 p.m., dine-in guests will celebrate with a complimentary order of Scallion Pancakes per table. From 5 to 7 p.m., dine-in guests will enjoy a complimentary order of Dan Dan Noodles per table.