Everything you need to know about the Holiday Cocktail Classic from Drink Philly

It's time to celebrate the holidays in the city, cocktail style. The first ever Holiday Cocktail Classic from Drink Philly is right around the corner, and all Philadelphians are invited to come and sip on festive cocktails and tasty creations while sporting their best holiday outfit.

The new extravaganza from Drink Philly comes after the great success of their annual Summer Cocktail Social; this holiday-themed event will mimic the setup of the popular summer-time festivities but with a wintery flair. There will be spirits and boozy concoctions from popular distilleries in the local Philadelphia area and from around the country as well.

Participating distilleries include Barr Hill Gin, Bluebird Distilling, Brandywine Branch Distillers - Revivalist Spirits, Dad's Hat Rye, Dock Street Vicio Mezcal, Faber Distilling, Jefferson's Bourbon, Leblon Cachaça, Lo-Fi Apertifs, Manatawny Stillworks, New Liberty Distilling, Quaker City, Shrubs, Single Prop Rum, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Teeling Whiskey Co. and Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon.

Whatever your alcohol fancy is, the skilled bartenders who are mixing and pouring all these delicious fine liquors will tickle it. Not only will specialty distillery products be showcased, but there will also be cocktail recipes to take home with you and use to impress your friends (we won't tell where you actually got them.) The bartenders will also mix and pour a few of the drinks right into your glass making the event perfect for any Instagram opportunities.

The event is just $40 and that small amount gets you oh so much, especially since the cocktail-palooza takes place on a Wednesday, it's a fabulous way to break up the mundane work week. The Holiday Cocktail Classic will take place at the Center for Architecture and Design, the aesthetically pleasing facility can hold up to 350 people for the event, but tickets will sell out quickly and its recommended to get yours as soon as possible.

Specific attire for this Drink Philly event is required. Cocktail dresses, suits and holiday party clothing is all welcome, the delicious drinks are fancy so why shouldn't the clothing be?

If you go: Dec. 19, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m., Center for Architecture and Design, 1218 Arch St., Philadelphia, $40, philly.thedrinknation.com