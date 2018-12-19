All of the festive events happening on Christmas in Philadelphia

It's finally here! The most festive holiday of the year is right around the corner, and the city is full of yuletide cheer. If you're not sure what to do on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, we've got you covered. Here are all of the holly jolly events happening on Christmas in Philadelphia.

Winterfest at the BlueCross RiverRink

Winterfest at the BlueCross RiverRink will be open on Christmas Eve (11 am- 8:30 pm) and Christmas Day (1 pm- 8:30 pm). Ice skate along the Delaware River Waterfront, warm up by a fire pit or in a warming hut, enjoy tasty treats at their lodge or other food huts (including a s'mores kit that you can roast over a firepit) and sip on refreshments and adult beverages all while enjoying the beautiful decorations and twinkling lights.

101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com

Miracle on South 13th Street

In South Philly, there is a street that transforms every year into a majestic light lane known as the Miracle on South 13th Street. Over the years the light show has gotten bigger and better and this year promises to be the best one yet. The Miracle on South 13th Street is an amazing holiday event for your family, walking down the street is truly a treat for your eyes and a memory you will never forget.

1600 S. 13th St., facebook.com

Scuba Santa

The Adventure Aquarium in Camden has one of the most magical and nautical events during the holiday season and its open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out Santa scuba diving (2:15 pm), a special storytime reading where one of Scuba Santa’s El-fish helpers reads The Story of the Underwater Christmas Tree (1:30 pm) and the I Believe in Scuba Santa show where you can join one of Scuba Santa’s El-fish helpers finish getting ready for Christmas Underwater (12:15 pm). A great event if you are looking for a fun family activity on Christmas in Philadelphia.

1 Riverside Dr, Camden, NJ, adventureaquarium.com

The Nutcracker at the Pennsylvania Ballet

Join in with the magical characters from the show including the Sugar Plum Fairy and watch the classic story of The Nutcracker at the Pennsylvania Ballet come alive at 12 pm on Christmas Eve. The classic holiday tradition in the city is only playing for a few more weeks and seeing it the day before Christmas truly makes it special.

323 N Broad St., paballet.org

Christmas Village

You and your family can explore Christmas Village, one of the most festive holiday traditions in the City of Brotherly Love. The open-air German-style market has 80 wooden booths, traditional European food, sweets, drinks and shopping on Christmas Eve. Santa will even be there that day from 11 am- 5 pm for pictures and last minute Christmas wishes.

1501 John F Kennedy Blvd., philachristmas.com

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is located right across the street from Christmas Village and will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 am to 5 pm. The products at the market are all from local Philadelphians, and its perfect for any last minute gift you may need. There is also plenty of delicious food and refreshingly warm beverages as well.

Dilworth Park, 1 S 15th St., madeinphila.com

Longwood Gardens Christmas

The stunning Longwood Gardens will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will have plenty of festive events to make the holiday extra jolly. Check out the Open Air Theatre Fountain Shows, Organ Sing-Alongs, Garden Railway and much more during Dec.24 and 25. Their site has the full list of times for each event and performance. A beautiful way to spend Christmas in Philadelphia.

1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Sq., longwoodgardens.org