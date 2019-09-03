See what the buzz is all about this weekend PHOTO: Sara Plonski

This weekend is truly going to be a sweet one: The 10th Annual Philadelphia Honey Festival is back, and bigger than ever this year.

According to the release, this annual event, organized by the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild, celebrates 10 incredible years and works to raise awareness about the importance of honeybees to the environment, the food supply and the economy, and to celebrate urban beekeeping and gardening. The Honey Festival takes place at three historic venues along the Delaware River: Bartram’s Garden, Wyck Historic House and Glen Foerd. Each picturesque venue will host one day of the festival.

Everything you need to know about the 10th Annual Philadelphia Honey Festival

The Philadelphia Honey Festival features plenty of buzz-worthy activities, from Open Hive talks to honey tastings to a bee-bearding demonstration. There is plenty to do and many activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“Buzz in and join us for the 2019 Philadelphia Honey Festival,” said Kathy May, beekeeper, Guild member, and Honey Festival organizer, in a release. “Honey Festival is a Philadelphia tradition that kicks off the fall season in our region. Everyone is back from the shore and it’s a beautiful time to get outside and celebrate nature. Come purchase your local Philadelphia honey and enjoy all the free family fun we have to offer at Bartram’s Garden, Wyck Historic House and Glen Foerd on the Delaware. This festival really is the bees’ knees — and we look forward to seeing you!”

The Honey Festival kicks off at Glen Foerd on Sept. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Activities include an Open Hive talk with members of the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild, a bee-bearding demonstration from Don Shump, a live honey extraction demonstration, plus a keynote speech from Doug Sponslor (Ph.D., postdoc at Penn State University; research associate at the Academy of Natural Sciences) on urban pollinators.

“We are so proud to be included as a partner for Philadelphia Honey Festival and to offer support to local beekeepers, bee enthusiasts and those who are just discovering the festival and the wonders of the honeybee. The festival is a wonderful way to kick off the fall season and offers entertainment, shopping, and educational opportunities to both kids and adults alike,” said Glen Foerd’s Director of Programs and Collections Erica Freeman in a release.

Day Two (Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) takes place at Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm. The second day of the festival will feature a tour of Wyck House, daylong ongoing children’s activities, Open Hive talks, live honey extraction demonstrations, a Mead Tent Event and Honey Home Brew challenge, and another showing of the incredible bee-bearding demonstration.

“Wyck has hosted the Philadelphia Honey Festival for nine years and looks forward to this great 10th year! This event shows the power of collaboration, from working with the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild and the other hosts, to working with the sponsors and vendors. It all comes together to be an enjoyable and educational festival for our community,” said Wyck Executive Director Jennifer Carlson in a release.

The final day of the Festival (Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) finishes on a high note at Bartram’s Garden. Activities include free boating along the Delaware River, house and garden tours of the estate, an Open Hive talk, live honey extraction demonstrations, a children’s carnival with a costumed bee parade, ongoing activities, a bee-bearding demonstration, and local vendors and organizations selling handmade products and demonstrations including “home brewing with honey.”

So if you’re looking to spend the weekend at a unique, educational and fun event for the whole family, buzz over to the Philadelphia Honey Festival this weekend for an unforgettable experience.

To learn more about the Philadelphia Honey Festival, visit phillyhoneyfest.com