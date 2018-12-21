2018 is coming to an end and with the new year approaching there is a lot to celebrate. Whether you are looking for a fun party or an exciting event to do with your family, Philadelphia has plenty to do to help ring in 2019. Here are all of the best family events for New Year's in Philadelphia.

All of the best family events for New Year's in Philadelphia

Franklin Square

Ring in the New Year with a special celebration that is perfect for the whole family. Enjoy free music and crafts beginning before the Square Drop from atop SquareBurger at 6 pm and Sugar House's New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront, viewable from the Square. The indoor Franklin Square Pavilion will host a Kids’ Dance Party until 8 pm for the final Electrical Spectacle of 2018 as well.

200 N 6th St., historicphiladelphia.org

Al Pastor

On NYE day bring the whole family to Al Pastor at 11 am for an early ball drop at 3 pm, live music from 12 pm to 4 pm, raffles for gift cards, toys and prizes, a pull string piñata drop, Dough Amigos pizza party and more. A champagne and sparkling apple cider toast will happen at 3 pm as well. One of the best family events for New Year's in Philadelphia.

560 Wellington Square, Exton, eatalpastor.com

Lulu's Casita

Head on down to Lulu's for their 6th Annual White Fiesta Countdown to Noon Bash featuring a special performance from the Philly Madbeatz drum line. Other activities include face painting, a balloon drop, a photo booth, pizza and apple juice toast for the kiddies and complimentary mimosas for the parents. Be sure to wear something white to welcome good luck from the new year.

6 Cricket Ave, Ardmore, luluscasita.com

Ardmore Music Hall

On NYE day head to the Ardmore Music Hall for their Family Jam featuring performances from Alex & The Kaleidoscope, a brunch with plenty of kid-friendly menu items, balloons, face-painting and much more. There will also be a cash bar for non-driving parents as well.

23 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusic.com

Stove and Tap

On New Years Day head over with the whole family to Stove and Tap and enjoy their Pajama Brunch from 10 am to 3 pm that includes a $35 buffet with mimosas and boardroom bloodies, plus watch the Mummers Day Parade live on their TVs. A great family event for New Year's in Philadelphia.

329 W Main St., Lansdale, stoveandtap.com

Delaware River Waterfront

Head on down to Winterfest at the BlueCross RiverRink for their NYE celebrations that are perfect for the whole family. There will be two parties from 5 pm-8 pm (for parents that may have other plans later on) or the later celebration from 10 pm-1 am. Tickets ($30-$45) include light refreshments, activities, party favors, ice skating, a cash bar and access to all the amenities on-site. The RiverRink will also be open on New Years Day from 11 am-11 pm.

101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com