The holiday season is always filled with cheerful music, festive events and tasty food and drinks. In fact, some would say the delicious treats being offered around this time are the best part of the season. The Historic Houses of Fairmount are celebrating the special culinary offerings by hosting Flavors of the Season; the event will have free samples and food demonstrations in the beautifully decorated participating houses. Here is what to expect at the Historic Houses of Fairmount's Flavors of the Season event.

What to expect at the Historic Houses of Fairmount's Flavors of the Season event

Flavors of the Season is an all-day affair and takes place in Cedar Grove, Laurel Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Mansion, Historic Strawberry Mansion and Woodford Mansion. Each location will host a unique one-of-a-kind food-related event.

Cedar Grove will host a special appearance by Walter Staib, acclaimed chef with more than four decades of experience and host of PBS’s A Taste of History. Lemon Hill Mansion will be featuring bites from Shane’s Confectionery, guests can sample sweet treats, munch on Cabot cheese and even try chocolate and cheese combination samples. The event at Lemon Hill will also feature brewed cacao demos and holiday gift ideas such as chocolate assortment boxes, bagged Christmas candy, candy canes and a selection of bean-to-bar chocolate items.

Historic Strawberry Mansion will feature freshly fried mini doughnuts with do-it-yourself toppings from Birchtree Catering, Laurel Hill will be showcasing indulgent chocolates from John and Kira’s Chocolates and Woodford will feature the 2018 James Beard Award Semifinalist Esson’s Bakery’s famous chocolate babka samples. There will also be whole babkas and cakes up for sale at Woodford’s event.

Visitors can purchase tickets to any of the specific house events for just $8. A Flavors of the Season pass is also available with access to all five houses for $35, guests can travel from house to house to get the ultimate experience of the event. Children 12 and under get in for free.

If you can’t make the Flavors of the Season event but still want to check out the festively decorated houses, tours are available throughout the month of December. Tickets are $8 per house and day passes to visit all five houses are available for as low as $25, dates and times vary.

House-to-house transportation is available through the Holiday Houses Loop powered by PHLASH. The loop will run during the month of December, some additional costs may apply.

If you go: Dec. 9, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Historic Houses of Fairmount, various locations, $8-$35, myphillypark.org