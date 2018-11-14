Philadelphians rejoice, the orange and black will be taking over for their annual Flyers Wives Carnival. The 42-year-old tradition brings the community together on this special day and gives fans the chance to spend time with Flyers players, coaches, alumni and of course the new Flyers mascot, Gritty.

What to expect this year at the 2018 Flyers Wives Carnival

In fact, Gritty fans will be pleased, the orange ball of fun will make appearances throughout the entire event, hang out with guests and even join in on some of the fun activities.

Carnival attractions include games, rides and a six-story-high Ferris wheel that overlooks the whole carnival celebration. Flyers players will take part in a lot of the carnival games as well, but that's not all. Fans will have the chance to have autographs and even snap some pictures with some of Flyer's players. Each player has a designated time slot throughout the event for their sign and snaps session, buying tickets before the carnival is recommended for the event.

Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, Shayne Gostisbehere, Travis Konecny, Nolan Patrick, Ivan Provorov, Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek's presale tickets have already sold out, so if you haven't gotten your's yet, now is the time. Fans will also have the chance to tour the Flyer's locker room, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m the ultimate sneak peek into where the orange and black spend their home games will take place for only $25. Think of it as the ultimate VIP pass.

Guests can also feel like an actual Flyers player with the Shot on Goal event. Skate onto the ice and give the puck your best shot into the net for $25, who knows maybe you'll be signed. The newest attraction this year is the Outdoor Area which includes fun inflatable games, attractions and much more.

Over the past 40-plus years, Flyers Charities (the organization behind the carnival) has raised more than $27 million for organizations like the Center for Autism, PAWS, Snider Hockey, Simon's Heart and the Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia. This year the Flyers Wives Carnival will support childhood cancer and leukemia research.

If you go: Nov. 18, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, ticket prices vary, nhl.com.