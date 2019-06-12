Every Friday this summer, head to the land of roses and rosé at one of Old City’s hottest spots-- Fork. Fork opened their pop-up Rosé Garden last week and already the flowery and seasonal escape is a hit in the City of Brotherly Love.

See life through rosé colored glasses at Fork's Rosé Garden

“Philly is a great beer garden town, but everyone loves rosé at this time of year, and what could be more beautiful than a real rose garden in the heart of historic Old City?” said Fork owner Ellen Yin in a release. “We drew our inspiration from Independence National Historic Park’s nearby Rose Garden, where the founding fathers might have enjoyed a glass or two al fresco, imported from early allies like France, and our own Rosé Garden will also feature more diverse, contemporary rosé wines from around the world, every Friday, all summer long.”

Every week the magical escape will feature a vast selection of refreshing rosés from around the world. All of the selections will be available by the glass, bottle or in a flight. The enticing libations will also be joined by a rosé-inspired menu straight from Fork’s kitchen. Last week’s kickoff featured rosés from Italy (the Cleto Chiarli, “Vecchia Modena,” Lambrusco di Sobrara Secco), Hungary (the Pannonhalmi Transdanubia, 2016 Pinot Noir blend) and Chile (the Prisma, Valle de Casablanca, 2018 Pinot Noir).

Fork’s rosé-inspired food menu is also one for the books. Philadelphians can indulge in oysters with rosé granita on the half shell; tea sandwiches with cucumber, shaved spring asparagus and dill spread on High Street potato bread; watermelon salad with feta, cucumber, strawberries and rosé-compressed watermelon, dressed with olive oil and lime juice; strawberry cheesecake with strawberry-balsamic sauce and strawberries compressed with mint and pistachios; a cheese board featuring a 2-oz. portion of cheese with chef-crafted accouterments; strawberry-lavender snow cones; plus a rotating weekly wine served over house-made sorbet with edible flowers.

The Rosé Garden is decorated with photo-friendly spots filled with roses and offers the perfect summer weekend escape. According to a release, the Rosé Garden specials are available exclusively in the outdoor garden and at the bar, including weekly Happy Hour specials through 7 p.m.

Fork’s Rosé Garden is open Fridays from 5:30 pm-10 pm throughout the summer. Fork is located at 306 Market St., for more information visit forkrestaurant.com