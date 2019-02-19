Learn about the science behind love and lust with the Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute delves into the sultry science behind love and lust with this month's Science After Hours event.

The goal of Love & Lust is to reduce the stigma associated with talking about sex, as well as provide opportunities for discussions between guests in attendance and those who are presenting at the event. The Franklin Institute also hopes to tackle the subject in an extremely fun and entertaining way.

Head to the Franklin Institute to spend a fun evening learning about the science behind love and lust

Love & Lust will feature an evening full of interactive activities, drinks, music, games and many more happenings all aimed to entertain and educate guests. The Franklin Institute teamed up with Thomas Jefferson University, Yards Brewing Company and the Mutter Museum to make the evening as interesting as possible, and Philadelphians are in for a treat.

Members from the New York club House of Yes will take over The Giant Heart Exhibit and provide live entertainment and educational skits all centered around the science behind love and lust. The festivities will feature colorful characters such as the Lovelorn Lady, a heartbroken drag performer, and the Hormone Fairies, two bio/drag performers portraying the chemical reactions in the body that create rational and irrational thinking.

The Philadelphia Zoo will also be on site to talk about the bizarre and interesting mating habits and rituals of animals, while The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and Philadelphia Flower Show will be offering their services to guests who wish to make their own floral boutonnieres.

Attendees who head to the Fels Planetarium can dance the night away to '90s music spun by DJ Wassup Gina, or participate in dance lessons that are provided throughout the evening all while sipping on refreshing beverages from the cash bar.

If you are looking to learn more while participating in fun activities, you're in luck. Dr. Timaree Schmit, a local sexologist with a Ph D. in Human Sexuality Education and host of the podcast Sex With Timaree, will be in attendance to have informal discussions with anyone who wants to chat. There will also be an interactive twist on classic sex education classes, three rounds of quizzes and an interactive game show that looks at the myths and misunderstandings associated with safe sex practices and the human anatomy.

All activities are meant to answer common questions based on what attracts one human to another. Guests who attend this month's Science After Hours event can kick back and be curious all while having a fun and lighthearted night at the historical museum.

If you go: Feb.26, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., The Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., $20-$25, fi.edu