The classic book and film "The Polar Express" is a holiday favorite for all ages, and now the Franklin Institute is allowing Philadelphians to feel like they are a part of the beloved story with their Polar Express Day this weekend.

The Franklin Institute is hosting a Polar Express Day and invites all of Philadelphia to hop aboard

The Polar Express Day is a magical event featuring plenty of festive happenings, educational demonstrations and of course a magical train experience to make the day truly special. Guests can climb aboard the authentic Baldwin 60,000 locomotive and learn all about how the train works, how it moves and the difference between steam and diesel. Visitors will feel like they have just stepped right into a scene from the classic holiday story and will love being right in the action.

Families will also love the other educational holiday-themed activities at the event, including the science on the harmonics of sleigh bells and a look into why snowflakes and their patterns are all different and unique. The best part? Kris Kringle himself might be joining in on some of the fun and educational science activities. Santa will even be available to take pictures, chat with the kiddos and spread around holly jolly cheer during the event.

If you've never had the pleasure of seeing "The Polar Express" or maybe want to re-watch the heartwarming tale, you are in luck. The classic film will be screened in the Franklin Theater on repeat for the duration of the event during The Polar Express Day.

Children are not required but are encouraged to come and enjoy all of the activities the festive and fun event has to offer in their pajamas, just like the characters in the movie. Wearing your PJ's gets you a $2 holiday discount off your general museum admission ticket.

So Philadelphia, get ready to climb aboard and join in on a magical, educational and festive journey when you attend the Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute. More details on all of the holiday events at the Franklin Institute is available on their website.

If you go: Dec. 15, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, tickets included with general admission, fi.edu