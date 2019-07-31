This Wednesday marks an important occasion for the 180-year-old Franklin Square Fountain. Not only is it the Square’s 13th birthday, it’s also the official grand opening of the 2019 Fountain Show—and everyone is invited out to celebrate.

Historic Franklin Square Fountain's show and summer series kicks off this week

The Franklin Square Fountain Show will dazzle Philadelphians and visitors during intimate daytime and nighttime shows choreographed by popular songs from Boyz II Men, Katy Perry, Louis Armstrong and more. The Fountain will certainly strut its stuff during its daytime performances and offer guests a fun way to cool down during the summer heat, then when the sun goes down the show will dazzle audiences with accompanying lights synchronized with the music as well. Both performances are truly a sight you just have to see to believe.

Head to the official opening this Wednesday (July 31) to be one of the first to experience the mesmerizing show. The first daytime performance will begin at noon and will be followed by free birthday cupcakes with Benjamin Franklin and the Phillie Phanatic, fun family activities throughout the day and free carousel rides. The first nighttime show will begin at 8:30 p.m. and throughout the evening Philadelphians can enjoy music, Colonial lawn games, inaugural competitions of B-E-N-G-O and Deborah Franklin Quizzo, and cocktails in the pop-up Oasis Cocktail Garden (typically open Thursday-Saturday).

But the fun does not stop after the grand opening celebrations; according to the release Historic Philadelphia will present Summer Splash in the Square throughout the whole month of August with a series of free movies, yoga, games, music and much more.

Every Thursday in August (starting Aug. 1) is throwback night with DJ Robert Drake (5 p.m.-10 p.m., free). Guests can jam out to different musical eras--- from the classics in the ’60s all the way to new millennial beats of the early 2000s. Decade attire is also encouraged for each themed night.

If you’re not quite in the dancing mood, head to the Franklin Fountain on Friday nights to join in on free weekly games (5 p.m.- 10 p.m., free) or catch a flick during Super Movie Saturdays (5 p.m.-10 p.m., free). Philadelphians can catch “Shazam!,” “Superman,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Incredibles” and “Wonder Woman” every Saturday in August for the perfect summer evening.

On Sundays bring the whole family out to the Fountain’s Fun in the Sun-days. According to the release, on Sundays Franklin Square becomes a summer oasis without the shore traffic as lawn games, musical chairs, bocce, and volleyball fill the Great Lawn with fun for all ages and prizes. There will also be yoga at 11 a.m., Once Upon A Nation’s Colonial Kids’ Quest puppet show from 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m., and the daytime Fountain performances from noon to 2 p.m.

Summer Splash in the Square will run from Aug. 1-Sept. 1, Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. with first nightly performance at 6 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with first performance at noon. For more information on Franklin Square Fountain visit historicphiladelphia.org