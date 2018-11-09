The beloved reboot of the classic family comedy engineered by Netflix was an immediate hit with fans. Fuller House had all of the same ingredients that made the original Full House a huge success. Recently, however, there were rumors that the fourth season was going to be the final run of the show. The speculation left fans with a lot of questions and hardly any answers. Here is everything you need to know about Fuller House season 4.

Fuller House season 4 plot

Candace Cameron-Bure, who plays the eldest Tanner sister DJ, put the rumors to bed regarding the cancellation speculation. "I don't know why or how that rumor got started," she told E! News. "I think it was a slow news day and someone wanted to make more of it than it is. I have no doubt that we're going to be back for season five." So since Fuller House season 4 is not going to be the last, what is in store for the new season?

There's not too much info yet for the plot of season 4, but the way season 3 ended there are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up. Firstly, a special character returned and rocked everyone's world, especially Danny Tanner. Vicki, the Juliet to Danny's Romeo in the original Full House series, has returned and just in time. Danny is now single again and ready to mingle, fingers crossed a relationship storyline appears for these two in season 4.

In other news, Kimmy Gibler is pregnant again but with Stephanie's baby. Kimmy was revealed to be Stephania's surrogate towards the end of season 3. But perhaps the biggest news to come out of the season 3 finale is the revelation that everyone is moving back to San Fransisco. Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) are all going to be back in town for season 4.

Fuller House season 4 cast

Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and all of their kids including Michael Campion and Soni Nicole Bringas will reprise their roles. Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, John Stamos and Lori Loughlin will also have more active roles in season 4.

Fuller House season 4 release date

Netflix announced that Fuller House season 4 would be released on Dec.14. The whole season will premiere on the popular streaming site at once, in true Netflix fashion.

Holy chalupas! 🌮😱 #FullerHouse Season 4 is coming to @Netflix December 14th. pic.twitter.com/BQrnxzLTvv — Do It Gobbler Style 🦃 (@fullerhouse) October 30, 2018

Fuller House season 4 trailer

The official trailer for season 4 has not been released yet, this post will be updated as soon as it is.