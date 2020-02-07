Where to celebrate Galentine's Day 2020 in Philadelphia

In honor of the Leslie Knope tradition from NBC's hit show "Parks and Recreation," here is where Philly gal pals can celebrate Galentine's Day in the city.

Jet Wine Bar

Who doesn't love to sip on some wine with gal pals? Those celebrating Galentine's Day can head to Jet Wine Bar on Feb. 13 to indulge in a few enticing specials. The South Street hotspot will be offering a $12 featured Rosé Wine Flight and $5 off cheese and charcuteries boards all night long.

1525 South St., jetwinebar.com

Penn Museum

Head to the Penn Museum on Feb. 13 from 6 pm-9 pm to partake in an evening filled with learning about the “Bad Ass Women of the Penn Museum.” The event will feature tours of the collections, an assortment of hands-on activities like scrapbooking and feminist button-making, a photo booth, “Bad Ass Ladies Trivia,” stand-up comedy and pop-up performances. To stick to the Leslie Knope Galentine's Day tradition, there will also be a waffle bar with delicious fixings for all gal pals. According to a release in addition, there will also be a “volunteer circle,” where people can learn more about opportunities with women’s advocacy organizations, such as Planned Parenthood, Penn Period Project, Philabundance, and more—and most importantly, there will be a conveniently located voter registration table there as well.

3260 South St., penn.museum

Devil's Den

The popular hotspot, which happens to be women-owned is pulling out all the stops to celebrate Galentine's Day. Devil's Den Galentines Giggles event will kick off Feb. 13 from 7 pm-10 pm. The celebration will honor women in brewing and comedy and will feature top-notch comedians such as Oprah Keys (Philly's Phunniest Semifinalist), Betty Smithsonian (Punch Line Philly), Nicole Phoenix (Broadway Comedy Club), and host Alyssa Al-Dookhi (HBO's Women in Comedy Festival).

1148 S 11th St., devilsdenphilly.com

Royal Boucherie

Philadelphians celebrating Galentine's Day can head to Old City hotspot Royal Boucherie to check out their Absinthe Makes the Heart Grow Fonder event featuring a sultry and intoxicating burlesque show. The show will take place Feb. 13 from 9 pm- 11 pm (doors open at 8:30 pm). This Gatsby-style evening will also feature enticing Absinthe cocktails and French-inspired bites including sweet potato dumplings, a mushroom and raclette melt, duck meatballs and much more. Tickets ($75) include admission, two hours of open bar and hors d’oeuvres.

52 S 2nd St., royalboucherie.com

Boyd's Philadelphia

On Feb. 12 get ready to shop till you drop and celebrate Galentine's Day at Boyd's Philadelphia. Boyd's Beauty, Botox and Booze event will offer guests a 5-minute face by Kevyn Aucoin makeup artists, Glow Getter facial by Tata Harper Skincare, 15-minute facial enhancement consultation with Jessica Gallen, RN, and customized Clinical Skincare Consult by Julie Rubenstein, clinical esthetician and professional makeup artists. Anyone interested can RSVP by purchasing a $50 Boyds gift card via https://www.boydsphila.com. Cocktails and light bites will also be served.

1818 Chestnut St., boydsphila.com

City Tap House

It's time to test your Galentine's Day/"Parks and Rec" knowledge at City Tap House in University City on Feb. 13 at 9 pm. Gal pals can indulge in any of CTH's enticing menu options while also checking out their waffle bar and snake juice shots, made popular on "Parks and Recreation." Proceeds from the quizzo will go to benefit the Women's Medical Fund and winning teams will be awarded City Tap House gift cards.

3925 Walnut St., citytap.com

The Bourse

Celebrate Galentine's Day a bit early this year at The Bourse Food Hall. On Feb. 11 from 6 pm-9 pm, gal pals can check out a Galentine’s Day Floral Workshop hosted by Alice’s Table featuring tips and tricks on how to create the perfect Valentine’s Day-themed arrangements. To make the event extra special, Scoop DeVille will also be offering complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries and discounted desserts. Tickets ($65) are available on the event's Facebook page.

111 S Independence Mall E, theboursephilly.com