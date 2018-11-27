It’s that time of year again, shopping season. Whether you are looking for a gift for your new boyfriend, picky mother-in-law, neighbor, friend or maybe even for yourself- you are in luck. The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts is teaming up with Clover Market to present their Handmade Holiday Market. PAFA is the one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs this season. Here is your guide to the Handmade Holiday Market in Philadelphia.

This indoor market features 75 curated vendors that are offering high quality, beautifully presented products that make the ultimate holiday gifts. This year is a bit different from prior Handmade Holiday Markets; a select few vendors will be featuring vintage goods and packaged foods, adding to the already eclectic and unique mix of the event.

Some vendors at the market include Anethum Jewelry, Bee Hobby Craft, Carolyn Powers Designs, East Coast Alchemy, Flour & Oats Artisan Cookies, Gypsy Fish, Kabyco Designs, Lodestone Candles of Kent & Co, Organic Imprints Studio, Pocketbook Vintage and much more. All items are high quality and handled with care; any purchase will be a true holiday treat wrapped up in a bow.

Shopping can be tiresome, and for that reason, the market will have plenty of delicious refueling options available. A festive cash bar will be open in the Market area, and there will also be tasty treats for purchase from the Stephen Starr cafe Tableau on the first floor of the museum.

A little festive bonus; the first 150 shoppers at the Handmade Holiday Market in Philadelphia will receive a tote bag for free to help carry all of their valuable purchases. There will also be interactive holiday and winter-themed make and takes for all ages provided by The Handwork Studio, The Waldorf School of Philadelphia, and the Black Hound Clay Studio. Face-painting for little tykes will also be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second day of the event.

The event is free and open to the public, but there is a “pay as you wish” option with a $5 suggested donation to PAFA Education Programming. However, admission to the museum exhibits is also included with entry to the market. Tickets are usually $15 a person, so visiting the market gives guests a great chance to also experience all the exciting exhibits that PAFA has to offer.

The Handmaid Holiday Market in Philadelphia is conveniently located right by City Hall and other festive Philly holiday events such as Christmas Village, the Comcast Light Show and the Rothman Ice Rink as well. Parking for the event will be available at the Gateway Parking Garage (1540 Vine St., entry on Spring St, $7) and the Family Court Garage (1503 Arch St., $8-$11). Parking will also be 10% off at the Parkway Corporation Garage next to the museum (Broad and Race) and at the outdoor lot at 15th and Cherry behind the museum. Guests just need to get their ticket validated by 5 PM at the front doors of PAFA.

The city of Philadelphia is also offering free metered/kiosk parking after 11 a.m. on Saturdays during the holiday season. Time limits on residential parking blocks will still be enforced, and all other parking regulations will remain in effect.

If you go: Dec. 1-2, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., The Hamilton Building at PAFA, 128 N. Broad st., Philadelphia, theclovermarket.com