Haunt, Philly’s new speakeasy-style pop-up Halloween bar, is open for business

Halloween is still a few weeks away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t drink like it’s the spooky holiday right now. A new speakeasy-style pop-up bar above the recently opened Pearl Tavern is ready for business and will be serving up deliciously deadly drinks and an enchantingly eerie atmosphere until the end of the month.

Haunt comes from Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group and Arts in the Industry, and both companies wanted a place where Philadelphians could go to get into the Halloween spirit and sip on carefully crafted drinks while in a chic and fun environment.

Haunt will act as the opening act of sorts for the multi-purpose second floor of The Pearl Tavern. The building was recently renovated from the well-known Irish Pub, and the charm and magnitude of the venue make the space perfect for Wentz’s latest culinary vision as well as a perfect pop-up venue for interesting events and activities, such as Haunt.

“Haunt is the first in a series of fun and creative pop-ups on the second-floor at The Pearl Tavern,” said Chef / Owner Townsend Wentz in a release. “We look forward to announcing additional programming after we open.”

Haunt features all of the eclectic energy that comes from a creepy atmosphere, but without the in-your-face-scare tactics---- it’s actually more of a step into a dark fairy-tale with mystical elements and classic holiday favorites.

One notable design element comes from local artist Bill Strobel of Chalk Art Philadelphia; Strobel created an oversized mural along the wall opposite of the bar created specifically for Haunt. Additionally, Haunt will feature art, glassware and barware crafted by local artists including Chris Nasiri, Jana Schreer, Wrong World Ceramics, Trinket Witch Jewelry and others.

If you come for the atmosphere, you’ll stay for the drinks. Haunt runs a full bar, but their cocktails are actually what takes center stage---- it’s not just for effects, these drinks are tasty.

The new pop-up’s cocktails include the “Corpse Reviver Number U,” featuring Crystal Head vodka, sake, green apple syrup, lemon, and absinthe rinse; the “Kiss of Death” featuring Jim Beam Black, pumpkin stout reduction, spicy bitters; and the “Black Cat” featuring Tito’s vodka, fino sherry, and black olive. All wickedly delicious libations are available for $13.

Alison Hangen, General Manager of The Pearl Tavern and Founder of Arts in the Industry also has a few tricks up her sleeve this month at Haunt. Hangen and her team will be putting on a few unique events throughout October, including a three-day magical movie marathon---Wands & Whisky Weekend, plus a "Game of Thrones" White Walker Party featuring Ommegang Brewing, a "Game of Thrones" best battles marathon, costume contests, late-night happy hours, Slasher Sundays, pumpkin carving nights, the Arts in the Industry's four-year anniversary Masquerade Ball and much more.

Haunt (1123 Walnut St.) is open daily now through Nov. 3 from 5 pm - 2 am. For more information visit townsendwentzrestaurantgroup.com