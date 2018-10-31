Hawthornes Beer Cafe is celebrating the return of fall with their 3rd Annual Great Cider and Beer Festival. Hawthornes will close down 11th Street from Fitzwater to Catherine, and showcase over 50+ seasonal beers, new and favorite ciders, barrel-aged rarities and wine selections pouring for only five dollars each, plus much more.

Everything you need to know about Hawthornes Beer Cafe Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival

This event is perfect for all cider and beer lovers; the selection is vast and delicious. Fall is the perfect season for refreshing ciders, and the festival will have plenty on hand including DownEast Pumpkin, DownEast Wild Berry, DownEast Drier Side, Wyndridge Mojito Cider, Wyndridge Cranberry Cider, Virtue Cherry Cider and plenty more. Beer drinkers can also get their fix in with plenty of options at the festival including 4 Hands Chocolate Milk Stout, Ithaca Country Pumpkin, Golden Road Mango Gose, Lost Abbey Citrus Sin IPA, Neshaminy Keep It On the DL and so much more.

Hawthornes Beer Cafe Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival isn’t just about the refreshments; there will be a plethora of food trucks from some of Philly’s top spots including Dr. Wutzit Wonderballs, Hawker, Surf and Turf, Authentik Byrek, Sum Pig, Creme Brolee and Philly Fry.

Plus there will be plenty of pie; festival-goers can literally eat as much as they want, if they enter into the contest of course. Contestants can register by emailing janec@hawthornecafe.com and compete for the chance to win $100 during the pumpkin and apple pie eating contest.

Throughout the day there will also be live music from River Bones Band, The Chris Rozik Band and Heaven Man starting at noon. There will be dedicated fun zones for kids and for adults as well, Hawthorne’s will update their Facebook page for the event with any new additions to the fun zones as the weekend approaches.

Hawthornes Beer Cafe Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival will take place on Saturday, November 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Food and drink is pay-as-you-go, cash only. The event will go on rain or shine and is family and pet-friendly.

For more information, call (215) 627-3012 or visit Hawthornes Beer Cafe on Facebook.